‘Here is the crazy thing…’ – Kevin Campbell makes claim involving Valerien Ismael and West Brom

West Brom have made an unbeaten start to the new Championship season, accumulating 16 points to leave them third in the table.

However, they have drawn their last three games, scoring just twice in the process.

Former Arsenal and West Brom striker Kevin Campbell has voiced his opinion that Baggies boss Valerien Ismael still does not know his best team, during an interview with Football Insider.

The Midlands club have not been helped by injuries to key personnel at the back, but he has tried several combinations using his forwards, and it appears that he is struggling to find that winning formula.

Speaking to Football Insider about Ismael needing to find his preferred starting XI as soon as possible, Campbell said: “Here is the crazy thing about football. The likes of [Jordan] Hugill, [Callum] Robinson, [Karlan] Grant, and [Matt] Phillips they are all good players but it is about finding the right balance. That is the key now for Ismael and this West Brom side.

“You can have the embarrassment of riches but it is about finding the right balance. Ismael needs to work out his best team and he needs to do it quickly.

“From mid-October onwards you need to know and be playing your best team. You have got to know your best team and I think the problem is, Ismael still does not know what his best team is now.”

The verdict

West Brom possess some very exciting forward options at Championship level, and Campbell is correct in suggesting that Ismael needs to find his preferred three, and work with them more closely.

Then , it will be up to those who do not make the cut to work their way into contention.

Ismael is struggling to find the combination that can help West Brom kick on, and when he finds that, then West Brom should be able to emerge as an unstoppable force.

Ismael certainly has some excellent options at his disposal, and when things click, they should go onto enjoy a great second-tier season.