Herbie Kane in 4th – Ranked: Barnsley’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Last season was a bitterly disappointing one for Barnsley.

Relegated from the Championship down to League One, the club would no doubt have been eyeing a potential return to the second tier this season.

That is no easy feat, though, given the club were forced to move on some of their top talents in the summer, and they are playing in a very competitive League One.

Nevertheless, with the club in 6th position at the moment, there is a real chance that they can achieve a play-off place this season.

Putting this season aside for the moment, though, we thought we’d take a look at the most valuable current players at EFL clubs.

Here are the top five currently at Oakwell, as per Transfermarkt valuations.

5 – Josh Martin

In at number five on the list comes Norwich City loanee Josh Martin.

Having joined the club temporarily this summer, the young winger has gone on to appear 12 times for the club so far.

During those matches, Martin has scored three goals and registered two assists.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Barnsley FC players?

1 of 25 Brad Collins 1 40

4 – Herbie Kane

No loanees in at number four, with 24-year-old Herbie Kane the fourth most valuable player currently on the books at Oakwell.

Kane has made a total of 14 appearances for the club so far this season, coming off the back of a decent loan spell with Burton Albion in 2021/22.

The former Liverpool man has made a total of 42 Barnsley appearances to date.

3 – Brad Collins

Our attention turns to in between the sticks for number three, with goalkeeper Brad Collins said to be the third most valuable player currently at Barnsley.

Collins has made 17 appearances in League One so far this campaign, conceding just 14 goals in those matches, and impressively, keeping eight clean sheets.

Indeed, the 25-year-old appears to be a very safe pair of hands at League One level.

2 – Tom Edwards

The second loanee to feature on the list, Stoke City’s 23-year-old Tom Edwards is the second most valuable player currently in the Barnsley squad.

The right-back has made 11 club appearances so far this season.

Having arrived at the club late in the window, it’s fair to say that number would be much higher had he been in from the start of the season, and it will inevitably rise a lot as the season progresses.

1 – Mads Juel Andersen

Last but not least, Mads Juel Andersen is considered the most valuable player currently at Barnsley according to Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old centre-back is a brilliant player to have at this level, and with 145 games for the club under his belt, he will soon hit the ton and a half mark in Barnsley colours.

If his play wasn’t enough, Andersen also skippers the side.

So far this season, he has featured 21 times across League One, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.