Barnsley sealed a massive 7-0 win over hapless Port Vale on Saturday - with one moment of magic taking the forefront as the Tykes went top of the division.

Barnsley's win over Port Vale

Devante Cole's hat-trick, alongside goals from Liam Kitching, Jon Russell, Andy Dallas and an own goal from Dan Jones for good measure, helped Neill Collins win his first competitive game in charge of the Oakwell side after Michael Duff departed for Swansea in the summer.

It was a strong outing from the Yorkshire-based club, who are aiming to banish the ghosts of last season’s play-off final defeat, and they have gone about it in the correct manner. It certainly doesn't seem like a club that have experienced such a huge turnover over the summer months, having sold centre-back star Mads Andersen to Luton Town and loan stars returning to their parent clubs.

Port Vale, evidently, weren't at their best on the opening day of the season and that may skew expectations on paper, but it was still an outstanding performance from Collins' men - one they should be extremely happy with.

And there was one piece of skill that had everyone wowed - even drawing comparisons to Real Madrid star Luka Modric.

Herbie Kane's outrageous pass

With the game wrapped up at 4-0, Barnsley could afford to bring out the fancy passes and add that extra bit of flair to their game as they took more risks, became more expressive and let their creative side take over.

Herbie Kane did just that. Receiving the ball in the half-space on the right-hand side of the pitch, a run from Liam Kitching saw him burst through the middle of the pitch - and Kane noticed it immediately.

Using the outside of his right-foot, the former Liverpool youngster bent a pass arcing towards the onrushing Kitching, who lashed the ball home after taking it down on his chest to send Oakwell into pandemonium with their fifth goal of the day.

It was a pass straight out of the top drawer; and it rightly brought comparisons to Croatia star Luka Modric, who has been famed for his startling assists down the years for Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

“Love how kitching calls for it and herbie cooks up the delivery," one fan wrote.

Another drew comparisons with a fellow Ballon d'Or nominee that wasn't Modric, saying: “herbie ? Nah mate that’s Kevin de bruyne”.

Barnsley fans couldn't hide their delight at both Kitching, Kane and even Devante Cole for their roles in the goal.

Can Barnsley win promotion from League One?

If Barnsley play anything like they did on Saturday for the rest of the season, promotion should be a foregone process as they looked rampant every single time they went forward against a sorry Vale outfit.

There is a long way to go and it's unfair to make presumptions after the first game of the season, but this is a side that were incredible throughout the game and continued to impress right until the final whistle.

The Tykes were one of the pre-season favourites to gain promotion, and they've started in that fashion - supporters will be hoping their form continues.