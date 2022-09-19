Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II: Rest in peace

Everyone at Football League World was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Over an amazing 70-year reign, Her Majesty was a beacon of the nation, a shining light in the good and bad times, she will be sadly missed.

On a day of sadness for the nation, we at Football League World want to send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family during this tough time.

Last week, we saw EFL clubs up and down the country beautifully pay their respects to the late Queen with minute silences and the national anthem being played out prior to the midweek kick-offs.

This rousing rendition of God Save The King by Russell Watson before Preston North End’s Lancashire Derby with Burnley was particularly poignant, as can be seen below:

Black armbands were worn by players and managers as a show of respect whilst we saw clubs showcase several ways of showcasing their affection for Her Majesty; Mansfield Town released 96 doves during the players’ handshake before their League Two game at home to Carlisle United.

Whilst at AFC Wimbledon’s League Two home game with Northampton, messages recorded by local MPs were played as they joined a group of more than 50 dignitaries to lay a floral tribute in the centre circle before kick-off.

EFL Chairman Rick Parry responded to the sad news with this statement:

“The EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

We at Football League World thank you for your service, may you rest in peace.