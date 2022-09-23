Hepburn-Murphy starts: The predicted Swindon Town XI to face Grimsby on Saturday

League One and League Two get an extra slice of the spotlight this weekend with the international break here, and Grimsby and Swindon’s clash in League Two is one of the most exciting games to look forward to in the fourth tier.

The two sides have both had decent starts to the campaign so far, with them sitting just outside of the play-off places in the League Two table, and that should make for a close-run thing between the pair as they look to climb into the top seven in the coming weeks.

Team selection is important for this one, then, and after Swindon lost in the EFL Trophy earlier this week to Plymouth, we might see them make a few changes to the side, though Rushian Hepburn-Murphy may well be in contention for a long-awaited first start.

Here’s the team the Robins may name:

Elsewhere, Angus MacDonald may still be missing. He picked up an issue around his knee and missed the game against Plymouth, and Swindon might think it best not to rush him straight back into the side.

Ultimately it’s a decently fit squad to pick from this weekend, though, and they’ll hope they can get a positive result.