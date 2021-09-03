Henry, Whyte and Sykes start: The predicted Oxford United XI to face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday

Despite falling to eventual promotion winners Blackpool in last season’s League One play-offs, Oxford United have carried over their good form from the 2020-21 season into the current campaign.

After five matches in League One, the U’s are third in the table having lost just one match – that coming away at Bolton Wanderers.

Karl Robinson’s side are among a cluster of sides on 10 points and they go into a tricky away clash with AFC Wimbledon this weekend with confidence sky-high.

How may Oxford line-up though for the contest at Plough Lane? Let’s take a look.

It’s safe to say that the Oxford team really picks itself at this moment in time.

With no internationals or youth internationals going away with their countries, Robinson has pretty much a whole compliment to select from aside from the suspended Luke McNally and injured trio of Jamie Hanson, Billy Bodin and Sam Long.

The bench for the U’s 3-1 victory over Lincoln City last weekend was a strong one, containing the likes of Nathan Holland, Sam Winnall, Marcus McGuane and Dan Agyei.

Robinson also has the likes of Ryan Williams coming back to full fitness and let’s not forget Herbie Kane, who signed from Barnsley on a season-long loan last week.

There’s lots of options for Robinson to choose from but he’s unlikely to break up a winning formula unless there’s any last-minute injuries to his players.