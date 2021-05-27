Henrik Dalsgaard addresses potential Brentford concern ahead of play-off final

Brentford’s Henrik Dalsgaard insists that the play-off final defeat against Fulham last season won’t have any bearing on Saturday’s game against Swansea City.

The Bees endured heartbreak at Wembley when they missed out on a place in the Premier League following an extra-time loss to the Cottagers.

However, Thomas Frank’s side are within 90 minutes of the top-flight once again, with the Swans standing in their way.

So, attention is only on the weekend fixture, and Dalsgaard explained to the club’s media how the squad are relishing the chance to play in the huge game as opposed to fearing a repeat.

“We try not to think too much about that (Fulham defeat) and just keep the joy and excitement we have in the squad this year. We focus on where we are now. This is why we play football; we play for these big, decisive games. That is where the fun is.”

Dalsgaard, who scored Brentford’s late consolation last season, is expected to be in the XI from the off at Wembley after playing 90 minutes for the first-team since March in the semi-final second leg success over Bournemouth.

The verdict

This is the answer you’d expect from the player, but you can be sure that the group do have last year in the back of their minds.

Yet, it can be a positive. They will know how much it hurts to lose these massive one-off games, and it’s about ensuring they do all they can to be on the right side of the result this weekend.

As Dalsgaard says, it’s an occasion the players are looking forward too, and they will be desperate for Saturday to come around.

