Henri Lansbury starts: The Luton Town XI we expect Jones to pick to face Watford on Sunday

Luton Town will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to eight when they visit local rival Watford tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters, who currently sit fifth in the division, have enjoyed an excellent run over the last month and a half, managing to keep an unbeaten run going during games against Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Norwich City.

Now, they face what is likely to be their biggest test thus far as the M1 derby looms, and whilst Watford have posted some poor results in recent weeks, form can completely go out the window during these kind of matches.

Luton boasts one of the more impressive away records in the division thus far, with the Hatters accumulating 14 points in seven games on the road thus far.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Nathan Jones could deploy tomorrow afternoon…

Ethan Horvath has emerged as Luton’s number one during the opening few months of the campaign and the American shot-stopper should start once again.

With Reece Burke still out injured, and Gabe Osho seemingly only starting to get back to full fitness, a back three of Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts is the likely defensive trio.

James Bree will likely slot back into his favoured right-wing-back role, whilst Amari’i Bell is the prime candidate to see minutes from the start on the opposite flank.

The midfield three is where things start to get very interesting. Jordan Clark and Allan Campbell can almost be classed as guaranteed starters if both are fit.

However, it is which why the triangle points where Jones will have some thinking to do. If he is set on pressing really high and attacking this game, then Luke Freeman could be tasked with playing in the number 10 role, with the aforementioned duo behind him.

Or, Henri Lansbury may be included in a holding role, if the Hatters are focussed on shutting up shop during the early stages.

Whilst Cameron Jerome and Harry Cornick are providing excellent levels of competition at the moment, it is hard to look past Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris as a starting duo.