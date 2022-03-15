Henri Lansbury starts: How we expect Luton Town to line up against Preston on Wednesday night

Luton Town will be eyeing up an immediate return to winning ways when Preston North End visit Kenilworth Road tomorrow evening.

The Hatters, who squandered a chance to jump up the Championship table to fourth on Sunday, sit outside the play-off positions on goal difference.

Nathan Jones’ side will be in for what promises to be an extremely testing fixture when they welcome the Lilywhites to Kenilworth Road, with Ryan Lowe improving performances and subsequent results at the Lancashire club.

Luton’s home dominance was breached on Sunday afternoon, with QPR overcoming a one-goal deficit at half time, to win 2-1.

With the pressure seemingly mounting on the Hatters, due to their proximity to their much-desired top-six positions, Preston also find themselves as part of the chasing pack, with three points being viewed by Lowe.

Here, we take a look at how the Hatters could line up on Wednesday evening…

Returning to the starting XI on Saturday, following Luton’s decision to bring in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan the week before, James Shea is likely to see another start.

Reece Burke and Kal Naismith are one of the first names on the team sheet at Luton this season, whilst Tom Lockyer has started to show the form necessary to be regarded on the same level as the aforementioned duo.

James Bree and Amari’i Bell are also integral first-teamers this season, with the pair hardly missing a minute of league action throughout this campaign, with the pair posing an attacking threat, whilst also showing the necessary defensive abilities.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was forced off after just 15 minutes against the R’s, with Henri Lansbury, who came on and played very well, is likely to take his starting spot.

The experienced midfielder at this level is likely to partner Allan Campbell, with the former Motherwell man enjoying an excellent start to life in the Championship.

Operating slightly ahead of them is likely to be Jordan Clark, with the intelligent midfielder showing glimpses of his class against the R’s.

With Cameron Jerome completing a big shift against QPR, Harry Cornick could start alongside Elijah Adebayo, however, if deemed fit enough for another start, then the vastly experienced forward could be called upon.