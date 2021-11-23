Henri Lansbury sends Nottingham Forest message ahead of Luton Town clash

Luton Town midfielder Henri Lansbury has told Luton Today that he would be happy to be booed by the Nottingham Forest fans if it means his side will pick up three points tonight.

The midfielder previously played 150 games for the Trentside club over the course of a five season spell, thus becoming a bit of a fan favourite in the process as he also notched up an impressive 33 goals and 20 assists.

Now plying his trade for the Hatters, Lansbury will be hoping that his new side can achieve success on their visit to the City Ground this evening in front of what is sure to be an intimidating home crowd.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lansbury was quick to state the following:

“I’m looking forward to going back there.

“I’ll probably get booed, but I’d take that if we go and get three points.

“I loved it there, it was a great club.”

The 31-year-old has featured on 14 occasions for the Hatters this term after signing as a free agent back in July, thus becoming a key member of Nathan Jones’ squad at Kenilworth Road.

Lansbury is under contract with the club until the summer of next year.

The Verdict

The midfielder is more than experienced enough to deal with a bit booing and light hearted banter from the Forest faithful and will no doubt be relishing his return to the City Ground.

Luton have already shown this season that they can defy the odds and they will certainly feel confident of getting a result against a home side who are still very much in transition under Steve Cooper.

After defeats to both QPR and Stoke City earlier this month, Luton are overdue a victory, especially away from home.

It will be intriguing to see how they approach what is sure to be a hotly contested game this evening.