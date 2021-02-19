Henri Lansbury at Bristol City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

After a torrid time at Aston Villa, Henri Lansbury finally ended his Midlands nightmare in January by joining Bristol City.

Having signed for Villa back in January 2017 from Nottingham Forest, midfielder Lansbury never really got a run of games to prove himself apart from his first few months at the club.

Lansbury only made 23 league appearances in the three seasons before the current one, and suffered from injuries throughout his time at Villa Park.

His move to the Robins last month represented a fresh start for the 30-year-old, although it’s only until the end of the season initially and he will need to make a decent impression to have that extended – how’s it gone so far though? Let’s take a look…

How’s it gone so far?

If we are going off results, then Lansbury’s had a bit of a miserable start to his City career.

They’ve lost all three games that he’s played, with Lansbury lasting 67, 70 and 73 minutes in those matches before being withdrawn.

It’s perhaps unrealistic to assume he can do a full 90 minutes considering he’s not played regularly for a while, but Lansbury hasn’t had the instant impact that some may have been expecting.

What issues does he face?

Lansbury will have to impress a new manager all over again, with Dean Holden departing the club this week.

Holden had clearly wanted to use Lansbury but there’s a chance that whoever the new boss is won’t be as keen to select him in the team.

It’s likely that all City players will get a clean slate considering the form they’re in right now, but due to current injury problems Lansbury’s place in the side might be secure for a little bit.

What’s next?

The next step for Lansbury is to actually put in some good performances that will help his team to collect some points.

He used to be a getter of goals from midfield in his Nottingham Forest days, but the last time he actually scored was in April 2018 – nearly three years ago now.

Lansbury needs to settle soon if he’s to try and win an extended deal beyond the end of the current season – and with the games coming thick and fast the Arsenal academy graduate will also need to prove his fitness is up to scratch as well as he will likely be called upon regularly during this busy period.