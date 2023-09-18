Sheffield Wednesday take on Middlesbrough in a crucial game in the Championship at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls' disappointing start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Wednesday were promoted from League One with the Tractor Boys last season, but the fortunes of the two teams could not be more contrasting so far this campaign and the visitors controlled the first half, with Freddie Ladapo, Wes Burns, and Conor Chaplin all going close.

Kieran McKenna's side deservedly took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Leif Davis cut back for Chaplin to fire home.

The Tractor Boys continued to threaten after the break with Devis Vasquez denying Harry Clarke, George Hirst, and Nathan Broadhead and while they could not find a second, they held on for all three points.

Wednesday currently sit 23rd in the table with just one point from their opening six league games as they prepare to face the only side below them in the league in Boro, who also have one point to their name.

Michael Carrick's side lost to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season and they were widely expected to challenge again this time around, but it has not worked out that way so far.

Boro's struggles continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Rovers dominated much of the first half and they should have taken the lead early on when Tyrhys Dolan headed over from close range, but two goals from Sammie Szmodics either side of half-time put the hosts firmly in control.

The visitors pulled one back in the 55th minute through Matt Crooks and they had chances to equalise, with Emmanuel Latte Lath, Rav van den Berg and Riley McGree all going close, but they could not find a leveller.

Wednesday have a number of injury concerns ahead of the game, with Barry Bannan, Bambo Diaby, and Will Vaulks all doubtful after missing out against the Tractor Boys, while Dominic Iorfa was forced off in the first half and will be assessed.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at how the Owls could line up against Boro.

GK: Devis Vasquez

Vasquez has been Wednesday's first-choice goalkeeper since his arrival on loan from AC Milan this summer.

The 25-year-old made a number of key saves to keep his side in the game against Ipswich on Saturday and he will retain his place between the sticks.

CB: Liam Palmer

Palmer was a regular for the Owls last season, but he has not been guaranteed a starting spot so far this campaign.

However, after captaining the side against the Tractor Boys in Bannan's absence, he should start again in this one.

CB: Di'Shon Bernard

After performing well in the previous two league games, Bernard was unlucky to lose his place against Ipswich.

With Iorfa and Diaby both doubtful for the game, Bernard should come back into the team, although Michael Ihiekwe is another strong option.

CB: Akin Famewo

Famewo has been one of Wednesday's most consistent performers so far this season.

The 24-year-old has excelled at both centre-back and left-back in recent weeks and he seems to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

RWB: Callum Paterson

When Xisco Munoz has operated with a three at the back system this season, Paterson has been deployed at right-wing back.

Munoz could hand an opportunity to new signing Pol Valentin, but Paterson has impressed with his committed performances and he should keep his place.

CM: George Byers

Byers is back to full fitness after a disrupted start to the season due to injury.

The 27-year-old is one of the Owls' key players and he has shown in recent weeks that he is beginning to rediscover the form that has made him a firm fan favourite at Hillsborough.

CM: John Buckley

Buckley made his debut for Wednesday as a half-time substitute against Ipswich after his deadline-day loan move from Blackburn Rovers.

The 23-year-old impressed after his introduction and he should be given a start in this one, potentially replacing Jeff Hendrick after he struggled to make an impact on Saturday.

CM: Barry Bannan

The Owls will be desperately hoping Bannan is fit for such a crucial game.

Bannan remains Wednesday's talisman and his creativity and leadership was missed against Ipswich, so it would be a huge boost if he is available for the visit of Boro.

LWB: Juan Delgado

Delgado has started all six league games for the Owls since his move from Pacos de Ferreira this summer.

The Chile international has been ineffective at times, but with Reece James and Marvin Johnson both out of favour under Munoz, he is likely to start again.

ST: Lee Gregory

Like Delgado, Gregory has also started every league game, but he was substituted at half-time against Ipswich on Saturday.

Wednesday's fortunes in front of goal did not improve after the 35-year-old was taken off, so he should retain his place for this one.

ST: Josh Windass

Gregory's strike partner Michael Smith was also withdrawn at the break, but Ashley Fletcher failed to impress after his introduction.

Fletcher could be given an opportunity from the start, but Windass performed well in a central role last season and he may be moved to a more advanced position against Boro.