The opening eight matches of Sheffield Wednesday's return to the Championship have been miserable, with just two points picked up out of a possible 24.

Xisco Munoz's start to life in South Yorkshire has been far from ideal, and there are suggestions that he is already under pressure as head coach, especially after a dismal 3-0 defeat against Swanea City last weekend.

The challenge do not get any easier though and there is perhaps a need to go back to basics against Sunderland this week.

And with a back five utilised in the last month or so, Munoz could do with going back to a four-man defence - and big changes need to be made after Swansea's demolition job last week.

Let's take a look at what Wednesday's starting 11 could look like on Friday evening at Hillsborough against the Black Cats.

11 GK: Devis Vasquez

Since his arrival in August from AC Milan on loan, Vasquez has been Xisco's goalkeeper of choice ahead of Cameron Dawson, and that isn't expected to change in the near future - even if he has only kept one clean sheet.

10 RB: Liam Palmer

Pol Valentin has come in at right wing-back in the last few games, but Jack Clarke is a tricky customer and Palmer's experience of such wingers may come in handy here.

The Wednesday stalwart can double up with the right winger on the pitch to try and get Clarke out of the game, although he has started just three out of eight matches under Xisco this season.

9 CB: Di'Shon Bernard

A lot of Wednesday's summer signings haven't showed much yet, but Bernard is perhaps the most promising.

Among the multiple centre-back options that Xisco has, the Jamaica international is likeliest to be in the starting 11 this week.

8 CB: Akin Famewo

To add some balance to the back-line, left-footed Famewo would probably be the most ideal partner to Bernard.

Famewo would be picked ahead of the likes of Bambo Diaby and Dominic Iorfa, who will have to settle for places on the bench.

7 LB: Juan Delgado

Even though Reece James should be a viable option here, for whatever reason Xisco is not taking to him too much, so Delgado will be the likely option to retain his spot - albeit in a back four this time and not as a wing-back.

6 CM: John Buckley

Deadline day signing Buckley has started Wednesday's last two games following his arrival from Blackburn, although he was out of position on the right flank against Swansea.

Putting him in his more natural position of midfield may work out better.

5 CM: George Byers

One of Wednesday's most consistent players under Darren Moore, Byers hasn't been able to hold down a starting spot under Xisco.

However, he should come back in against Sunderland to bring some more familiarity to the engine room.

4 CM: Barry Bannan

When fit, Wednesday's skipper is one of the first names on the team-sheet, although the Scotsman hasn't hit the standards expected of him so far this campaign.

3 RW: Callum Paterson

As mentioned, the right-hand side of the pitch needs to be defensive-minded to try and combat the threat of Sunderland's Clarke.

Xisco isn't blessed with winger options, but Paterson can provide an outlet at both ends of the pitch.

2 LW: Anthony Musaba

Four of Musaba's six league appearances so far have been off the bench, but he made just his second Championship start against Swansea.

Munoz needs to persist with the Dutchman though as he has good pace and if he can sharpen up his end product then there could be a player there.

1 ST: Josh Windass

Windass is yet to score in the Championship this season, but he hasn't been afforded the chance to play as a central striker yet.

If allowed to lead the line by Xisco then it could see improvements from Windass' game - and he should be given that opportunity.