Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene’s next move should be in Europe after his time with Cardiff City is over.

The 20-year-old, who can play in various attacking positions, is currently with the Welsh side, and he has impressed on the whole, even if it’s been a tough season for the Bluebirds, who are still battling to stay in the Championship. Philogene has contributed three goals in the campaign, and is a threat with his ability to beat his opponent and technical quality.

Long-term, the aim will be to get into Villa’s first-team, and spending time with Cardiff was seen as the ideal platform for the player to show what he can do in English football.

However, speaking to Football Insider, pundit Agbonlahor explained that Philogene should follow an increasingly popular path that youngsters are taking, by testing himself on the continent.

“If he can get another loan out to Europe, it could be a good option. We’ve seen how it can really help players to go to another country and play at the top level there. It’s a different challenge to the Championship.

“He should want to test himself, and I think it’s perfect. We’ve seen how it has helped the likes of Jadon Sancho, and now Balogun from Arsenal. I think it could well be his best chance of getting in this Villa side.”

The immediate focus for Philogene will be helping Cardiff out of their current situation, as Sabri Lamouchi’s men are just three points above the relegation zone, although they do have a game in hand on their rivals down the bottom. That’s after their recent clash with Rotherham was abandoned shortly into the second half, when Cardiff had been ahead thanks to a Philogene effort before the game was halted.

The verdict

In truth, Philogene seems a long way away from the Villa first-team right now , and they will no doubt strengthen once again in the summer as Unai Emery is expected to be backed significantly.

So, you would expect the attacker to go out on loan again, and Agbonlahor does make a valid point in mentioning players who have shone in Europe before returning to England. As well as that, Philogene’s style of play could be suited to leagues abroad as he may get more time to show his talent.

Therefore, a return to Cardiff does seem unlikely, but the only focus right now will be on doing his bit to keep the side in the Championship, and he is sure to have a big role to play in the coming weeks.

