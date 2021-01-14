‘Hello, hello, hello’, ‘Very strange club’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest update on move for ex-Aston Villa man

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly close to making former Aston Villa forward Andre Green their first signing of the January transfer window, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many fans of the Yorkshire club.

Green has been clubless since leaving Villa in the summer but, despite recent reports indicating that Barnsley, Brentford, and Luton Town were interested, it now seems he is set to join the Owls.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are closing in on completing a deal for the 22-year-old, who is set to undergo a medical today.

With his pace, quick feet, and direct running, Green is capable of playing on the wing or across the forward line.

He struggled to make much of an impact in loan spells with Preston North End and Charlton Athletic last season but he has impressed at Championship level in the past, including helping Villa secure promotion in 2018/19.

Wednesday are managerless at the moment, with Dejphon Chansiri yet to appoint a permanent replacement for Tony Pulis, but it seems they were determined not to lose out on a player that is understood to have been on their radar since the summer.

Did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Sheffield Wednesday sign Lucas Joao for more or less than £1 million from Nacional? More Less

This latest update has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, with many excited but some a little cautious.

Read their reaction here:

Good signing this. Lads got sumet to prove https://t.co/LcoO2KULpC — Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) January 13, 2021

reyt signing that get in https://t.co/iRDcUME4yn — Lewis (@LewisNixon06) January 13, 2021

Would think it’s a relatively risk free signing, good age, no transfer fee and lads been without a club for a while so surely his wage won’t be that high. But then there’s the question of why has nobody snapped him up yet… https://t.co/0OzTJurr3H — Jude (@judehallowl) January 13, 2021