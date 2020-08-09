Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Hello darkness my old friend’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as reported target snubs move

Published

4 mins ago

on

Reported Leeds United transfer target Edinson Cavani has agreed to join Benfica, reports BeIN Sports reporter Tancredi Palmeri.

Cavani, 33, became the shock subject of a move to Elland Road upon the club’s promotion into the Premier League last month. Having been released by PSG, several other clubs have been in the running, including Bayern Munich.

Though it seems like Benfica will capture Cavani this summer, with a reported £8.1 million-a-year deal agreed.

Leeds’ striker search then will continue on. Marcelo Bielsa is yet to make any marquee signings and fans might be starting to panic ahead of the September 12 restart date.

But the Cavani news hasn’t disheartened Leeds fans all that much – an ageing player on astronomical wages might not have sat well with all the fans, even the players for that matter.

See what the Leeds fans had to say on Twitter last night as Cavani’s Benfica deal was reported to be in place:


