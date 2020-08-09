‘Hello darkness my old friend’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as reported target snubs move

Reported Leeds United transfer target Edinson Cavani has agreed to join Benfica, reports BeIN Sports reporter Tancredi Palmeri.

Cavani, 33, became the shock subject of a move to Elland Road upon the club’s promotion into the Premier League last month. Having been released by PSG, several other clubs have been in the running, including Bayern Munich.

Though it seems like Benfica will capture Cavani this summer, with a reported £8.1 million-a-year deal agreed.

Leeds’ striker search then will continue on. Marcelo Bielsa is yet to make any marquee signings and fans might be starting to panic ahead of the September 12 restart date.

But the Cavani news hasn’t disheartened Leeds fans all that much – an ageing player on astronomical wages might not have sat well with all the fans, even the players for that matter.

See what the Leeds fans had to say on Twitter last night as Cavani’s Benfica deal was reported to be in place:

My favourite headline of the week 😂😂 over £150k a week and they believe he was an actual option for us? https://t.co/bYiIMzMC9e — Shaun (@ShaunPK92) August 8, 2020

I literally don’t know one #LUFC fan that even gave this a thought and that it was ever on the cards. https://t.co/YUHwFiijFb — The Pudsey One (@nigelbarker1971) August 9, 2020

Cavani to Benfica #lufc hello darkness my old friend 😂 — Beagle Dave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@BeagleDave1) August 8, 2020

Absolute shock horror 😂😂😂 — stuart (@stuart53374157) August 9, 2020

Crushed 😂😂 — Phil Thompson (@Notthescousegit) August 9, 2020

Oh no, crushed about a player we had no interest in 🤣 — Richard Chew 🏆 (@rickyachew) August 9, 2020

Show me one Leeds fan that actually thought this was a legitimate actuallity? — Jono Bradley (@WidowgastsM9) August 9, 2020