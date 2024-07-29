Hellas Verona and Fiorentina are set to rival Celtic in a transfer battle for Norwich City striker, Adam Idah.

That's according to TEAMtalk, with the publication stating that the Serie A sides are just two clubs who are also "big admirers" of the Canaries striker given his recent exploits with the Hoops.

As for Idah's parent club Norwich, they are preparing for their third-straight season of Championship football under the new management of Danish head coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup, who replaced David Wagner at Carrow Road just days after the club were well-beaten by Leeds United in the Play-Off Semi-Final second leg at Elland Road.

Given his goalscoring record north of the border, it's unsurprising that the new boss in East Anglia wants to make Idah part of his plans for the forthcoming second tier, but such ambitions may be scuppered as interest in the Republic of Ireland international only looks set to intensify.

Hellas Verona and Fiorentina interested in Norwich City's Adam Idah

As per TEAMtalk, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina are set to rival Brendan Rodgers' side in a battle to acquire Idah's services before the transfer window slams shut in approximately a month's time.

Verona in particular are another side with a long-standing interest in the Cork-born forward, having submitted a loan-to-buy offer for his signature late in the January transfer window, at a time when they faced competition from fellow Italian top flight outfit, Genoa.

However, a move to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi didn't materialise, as Idah moved to Parkhead and became an instant hit with the SPFL giants.

If a move to Verona did come to fruition this time around, Idah would be Paolo Zanetti's third arrival in the centre-forward department this summer, having already signed Daniel Mosquera and Dailon Rocha Livramento.

Meanwhile, this is the first link between the Irishman and the Florence-based side, who are currently in England as they prepare to take on City's divisional rivals Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night, and Idah could follow former Everton man Moise Kean through the door after the two-time UEFA Conference League runners-up acquired his services for €13m+.

Celtic remain keen on Adam Idah deal

The report states that Celtic's stance on pursuing a permanent deal for their loanee of last campaign hasn't changed, which definitely makes for an interesting situation should any bidding war between the three clubs develop.

It was revealed earlier in the month that Idah had expressed his desire to return to Celtic Park, before Football Scotland recently revealed that a significantly higher bid must be put in place by the Bhoys should they be successful in their pursuit of the 23-year-old, with there being a way to go in terms of an agreement being struck.

The same publication revealed in May that in order for the man who scored nine times across 19 appearances in all competitions to stay in Scotland, a fee of approximately £5m would need to be garnered.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 campaign at Celtic (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

Furthermore, Hoff Thorup revealed Norwich's current stance in the matter as Idah continues to be a part of his pre-season preparations.

“We cannot control about the market, and which clubs will be interested in which players. We don't know. So let's not waste time on it," the 35-year-old told the Pink'Un via YouTube.

“Me and Adam sit down quite often, so we have had some good conversations already. He's a good lad."

“We consider Adam as an important player for us. Like I said earlier in the summer. So that's why he got this 30 minutes (vs Club Brugge, 17/07), which was important for him to get started, to get back in the rhythm, nice and easy," he continued.

Overall, the Canaries are the side who hold a significant amount of bargaining power in any potential deal, with Idah under contract at Carrow Road for the next four years.

With it being suggested that Celtic were short of the club's valuation at a time when no other significant interest emerged, it remains to be seen whether such keenness from the Italian sides increases the price-point which Norwich could accept.