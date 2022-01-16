Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘He’ll win the Ballon d’Or’, ‘GOAT midfielder’ – Many Middlesbrough praise individual for crucial intervention against Reading

Matt Crooks scored two late goals to hand the three points to Middlesbrough as they beat Reading 2-1 on Saturday. 

It was Crooks who took the plaudits from supporters for his two goals that kept Boro in the playoff race.

Boro had to work hard for the win though and despite controlling the game and creating an abundance of chances, they couldn’t find the break through.

Reading took the lead in the second half as they looked to bounce back from that 7-0 home drubbing to Fulham as Andy Carroll scored a looping header from Tom Dele-Bashiru’s cross.

Reading pushed for a second and forced Joe Lumley into a save from John Swift before Middlesbrough found their breakthrough.

Matt Crooks scored the first of his late brace after he headed past Luke Southwood in the Reading goal from a pin point Marcus Tavernier cross.

Reading almost went ahead again as Lumley had to stoop for Josh Laurent shot but it was Crooks who earned the praise of the fans.

After good work from Isaiah Jones, his cross picked out an unmarked Crooks who headed the winner, lifting the roof off the Riverside.

Fans took to Twitter to praise their key man as he scored yet another late goal to earn Boro points. Here’s what they said.


