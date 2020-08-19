‘He’ll surely go’ – Player’s future at Nottingham Forest in limbo: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Zach Clough at Nottingham Forest is still to be decided, with the player having a year left on his deal at the City Ground yet it looking like he’s not a key component in Sabri Lamouchi’s plans.

The 25-year-old arrived at the City Ground with plenty of hype but for one reason or another, it’s just not quite worked out for the midfielder at the Reds.

So, what should Forest do with Clough? Do you expect him to be offloaded this summer?

The team here at FLW take a look at the situation….

George Harbey

He’s surely got to be sold. I’d be absolutely shocked if he ever played for Forest again.

It has been a tough old time for Clough on Trentside, with the midfielder looking like a really shrewd addition in 16/17, before falling out of favour under Mark Warburton and Aitor Karanka.

Various managerial changes have not done him any favours at all, but when he was out on loan in League One with Bolton and Rochdale, he flattered to deceive, and he just hasn’t done enough to impress Sabri Lamouchi.

Forest have a plethora of exciting options in midfield who are all, quite simply, better than Zach Clough, including the likes of Joao Carvalho and Tiago Silva, and you’d expect Lamouchi to bring in another advanced midfielder this summer too.

Clough is at an age now where he needs to earn regular game time, and he simply isn’t going to get that at Forest. A permanent move away would do him the world of good.

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Kelvin Wilson? Yes No

George Dagless

He’ll surely go.

I’m actually surprised that he’s even still there in all honesty.

He was a talented youngster but it’s just not gone well for him in recent times and I do think a move away permanently would be best for him.

If he can get to a good club and settle then he could still have a career that many players would only hope to have, but I do think leaving Forest permanently this summer needs to happen first.

Where he goes then is anyone’s guess, but a good EFL side in League One or Two wouldn’t be a bad shout at all.

Alfie Burns

Surely Forest have to look at moving Clough on this summer.

It’s never quite happened for the former Bolton man at the City Ground, which is really disappointing given the previous promise he showed at other stages of his career.

Clough, at his best, was a lively forward that was full of goals, but he’s lost his way massively since moving to Forest and the ‘back and forth’ nature of his career now needs to end.

A permanent home is required some way down the EFL, unfortunately.