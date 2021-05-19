‘He’ll outgrow the club soon’ – Should Norwich City star push for summer exit as transfer interest builds? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have won promotion to the Premier League, but that hasn’t stopped speculation building surrounding the future of Emi Buendia.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a remarkable season with the Canaries, scoring 15 goals and registering 15 assists as they won the title.

Such form has seen Buendia called up to the Argentinian national team squad, whilst he has also attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Arsenal.

So, should the 24-year-old push for a transfer to help fulfil his potential? Or can he benefit from another year at Carrow Road? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

The guy has that much talent that I don’t think it matters where he is playing, as long as it is in the Premier League. Norwich can, of course, offer him top-flight football again, whilst there might be other opportunities with more established side

For my money, it’s worth him giving Norwich another go.

Buendia’s last season in the Premier League was hardly a standout and I think he will want to prove himself to potential suitors in 2021/22. He’s undoubtedly improved in the last 12 months and I’m sure he will have a real impact in the Premier League next season.

That, then, will lead him onto bigger and better things.

Ned Holmes

I don’t think it would be detrimental to Emi Buendia’s development for him to stay another season but moving to a bigger club would likely benefit him more.

Norwich will offer him Premier League football but I think a more established top flight club would be an ideal next step.

He’s got so much talent and I think he would add something to most if not all squads in the Premier League but it’s about going somewhere that he is going to play regularly.

If the right option isn’t there this summer, another season at Carrow Road wouldn’t be the end of the world but I think he’ll outgrow the club soon.

Sam Rourke

Norwich City would absolutely love it if Buendia stuck around for another season, and I do think there is a chance we could see that.

The Canaries will certainly not be selling the player for cheap, and in the current financial market, clubs may be more reluctant to depart with swathes of cash this summer.

The playmaker is still at a great age so another season at Norwich in the Premier League isn’t exactly going to be detrimental for his progression and development, ultimately, he still has a lot of time ahead to secure a move to a ‘bigger’ club.

He’ll have aspirations though, and with big clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool touted as being interested in recent months, he may be keen to test himself at a higher level.