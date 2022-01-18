Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Hell of a signing’, ‘Wow’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted as transfer announced

Sunderland have completed the signing of Danny Batth from Stoke City on a permanent basis.

With the Potters having brought in Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka this month, the 31-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium and a move seemed likely after he failed to make the matchday squad against Hull last time out.

Reports initially linked the former Wolves man with a switch to Sheffield Wednesday but in a twist today it was stated that the Black Cats were now frontrunners for Batth’s signature.

And, his arrival on Wearside was announced this evening, with Batth sealing a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light on an 18-month contract.

Given his pedigree, it’s fair to say the majority of fans are delighted with this bit of business which will give Lee Johnson a proven option at centre-back for the run-in.

