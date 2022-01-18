Sky Bet Championship
‘Hell of a signing’, ‘Wow’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted as transfer announced
Sunderland have completed the signing of Danny Batth from Stoke City on a permanent basis.
With the Potters having brought in Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka this month, the 31-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium and a move seemed likely after he failed to make the matchday squad against Hull last time out.
Reports initially linked the former Wolves man with a switch to Sheffield Wednesday but in a twist today it was stated that the Black Cats were now frontrunners for Batth’s signature.
And, his arrival on Wearside was announced this evening, with Batth sealing a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light on an 18-month contract.
Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?
Given his pedigree, it’s fair to say the majority of fans are delighted with this bit of business which will give Lee Johnson a proven option at centre-back for the run-in.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…
Hell of a signing this mind https://t.co/YUUPcSIqeZ
— Connor Smith (@ConnorSAFC1994) January 18, 2022
Wow..how quick..class signing
— John (@John67684101) January 18, 2022
You love to see it😍
— Aidan_112 (@AidanMackem) January 18, 2022
Get in
— Alan B (@AlanBsafc) January 18, 2022
What a signing
— Jenson_1788 (@Jensonnn17) January 18, 2022
Canny signing that like🤌🏼
— Evan Lloyd (@evann_lloyddd) January 18, 2022
Woowwwww
— Fraser Nicholson (@FNSAFC11) January 18, 2022