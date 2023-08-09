Highlights Ipswich Town's strong start to the season has solidified their status as promotion contenders, backed by their financial power and recent transfer activity.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town got their season off to the best of starts on Sunday as they claimed a 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Tractor Boys are one of the early favourites for promotion this season, despite only being promoted from League One last season.

But they did their chances no harm, as they looked in control against a very good Sunderland team.

One of the factors that makes them early season contenders is their financial power over other teams, which is proven by their recent transfer business and the fact that they are keen on striking an £8 million deal for Southampton’s Adam Armstrong.

What is the latest with Ipswich Town’s interest in Adam Armstrong?

It was reported back in April by journalist Alan Nixon that Ipswich held an interest in Southampton’s Armstrong, after having a troubled season in the Premier League.

However, it went quiet as Ipswich looked to prioritise other positions early in this transfer window. But now with a few weeks left, it seems the Tractor Boys remain keen on the forward.

Now, Nixon has provided a further update on Ipswich’s interest, with him revealing that the Tractor Boys are willing to splash £8 million on a deal for the Southampton striker.

If this deal were to go through, it would represent a club-record transfer fee spent by Ipswich, but it looks as though it may not get off the ground much.

According to Nixon, Russell Martin is planning to keep Armstrong and use him heavily as part of Southampton's promotion push. Fellow striker Che Adams has been linked with a return to the Premier League and therefore, Armstrong may be kept on if he does depart.

What are Ipswich Town fans saying about the interest in Adam Armstrong?

It is unclear at this stage if Ipswich are going to follow through with their interest and make a formal offer for Armstrong, but while we wait and see, FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry has shared his thoughts on if the Southampton man would be a good signing.

He told FLW: “Ipswich looking at Adam Armstrong from Southampton, I saw this rumour at the back end of the League One season.

“I think back then I said he would be a good signing; hell of a good signing, and it would depend on if Southampton come down and they have come down. Last time in the Championship with Blackburn he was a serious threat, a great goalscorer, great finisher, really good inside that 18-yard box.

“The only thing I didn’t see that is rumoured is the £8 million, I’m not convinced Ipswich will pay the £8 million, I don’t think we will want to pay anything above £4 million, with that being the maximum.

“But again I’m not sure how the finances would work, but £8 million seems like a lot of money for someone and Ipswich weren’t willing to pay that for others, so I don’t think they’ll move their transfer budget for that.

“I think there is going to be another loan coming in, another centre-back definitely, either on a free or a signed centre-back and someone else in that attacking option, wide left or through the middle to support Hutchinson, Chaplin, Burns, and Broadhead. Kyle Edwards might be on his way out and they you have got maybe one more position to fill and that is the striker role, Armstrong could be it, but at that price I don’t think he will be it. “