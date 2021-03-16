Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘He’ll need to work a miracle’, ‘Please save us’ – These Birmingham City fans react as managerial arrival confirmed

Birmingham City have finally announced that Lee Bowyer is their new head coach, with the former player signing a deal until 2023 at St. Andrew’s.

It was reported over the weekend that Aitor Karanka was set to lose his job, and it became apparent yesterday that Bowyer was to take over after he left Charlton. However, there was no official announcement from Blues until this evening, when they confirmed the Spaniard’s exit.

Blues wasted little time in securing his replacement, with Bowyer’s own reveal coming shortly after.

The ex-England international will be tasked with keeping the team in the Championship over the next few months, with Birmingham just three points above the relegation zone, whilst Rotherham have four games in hand.

Nevertheless, the fans are encouraged by this appointment, with Bowyer knowing the club as he was part of the team that memorably won the League Cup in 2011.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…


