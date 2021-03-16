‘He’ll need to work a miracle’, ‘Please save us’ – These Birmingham City fans react as managerial arrival confirmed

Birmingham City have finally announced that Lee Bowyer is their new head coach, with the former player signing a deal until 2023 at St. Andrew’s.

LEE BOWYER! 🙌 We are delighted to announce the appointment of Lee Bowyer as our Head Coach. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 16, 2021

It was reported over the weekend that Aitor Karanka was set to lose his job, and it became apparent yesterday that Bowyer was to take over after he left Charlton. However, there was no official announcement from Blues until this evening, when they confirmed the Spaniard’s exit.

Blues wasted little time in securing his replacement, with Bowyer’s own reveal coming shortly after.

The ex-England international will be tasked with keeping the team in the Championship over the next few months, with Birmingham just three points above the relegation zone, whilst Rotherham have four games in hand.

Nevertheless, the fans are encouraged by this appointment, with Bowyer knowing the club as he was part of the team that memorably won the League Cup in 2011.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…

Please save us Lee https://t.co/FhYI3W1mhZ — Todd (@todd_lillis) March 16, 2021

Oh you beauty 🤩 https://t.co/2gznulDaqF — Charlie Prickett (@Chazaprickett08) March 16, 2021

He’ll need to work a miracle to keep us up but with Bowyer you know he’ll give his absolute all & will make sure his players do too! With him being a big ex player for us, we will be right behind him for these last 10 games & next season, whichever division we’re in 💪 #bcfc #kro https://t.co/sUPPK9RCCT — David Collins (@dc180) March 16, 2021

Nice little scripted piece from Dong, I expect his exit in the summer. The club is already unstable, removing the CEO weakens us… even if he’s doing a bad job. Great appointment in the short-term and a stable appointment in long-term. #bcfc https://t.co/rHXA4fDlWj — Corey whitehouse (@cw_whitehouse) March 16, 2021