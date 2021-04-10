‘He’ll have his plans already in place’ – QPR figure discusses Celtic role as Eddie Howe prediction comes to light

Charlie Austin believes that Eddie Howe could already have his plans in place to take over as Celtic boss this summer.

The Bhoys are currently searching for a new manager following Neil Lennon’s Parkhead exit.

Howe has been heavily linked with a move to the Scottish giants with Sky Sports claiming that the former Bournemouth boss won’t take on a new role until the summer at the earliest.

While Howe hasn’t been formally announced as manager, Austin believes that his former boss at Burnley is right to hold out until the summer when he can really get stuck into the big challenge ahead at the club.

Asked why Celtic were delaying an announcement, Austin told the Go Radio Football Show: “Maybe because he wants to get the season over and done and start afresh so it’s not John Kennedy’s team, it is not Neil Lennon’s team and it is not the old guard.

“Celtic would have had their ideas what they’re going to do in the summer.

“Eddie will have his plans already in place in what he’s going to do during the summer.

“If he’s to come in and be the head coach for Celtic as soon as the seasons finished, then they start afresh and the real rebuild from day one after the season’s finished. So it wouldn’t surprise me if that’s what’s going on.

“The speculation, John Kennedy doesn’t need, he’ll be sick of being asked the question.”

He added: “I see people saying the job is too big for Eddie, but if you look at the managers that have been there over the last 10 years, Eddie will be the best one suited for the job.

“It’s going to be a rebuild. Celtic aren’t going to overturn it in one season, are they? Lets be honest.

“He’d be the perfect manager to go in and rebuild the football club. Give him two or three years and he will have them laying a glove on Rangers again.

“The Celtic job isn’t an overnight one.”

The verdict

Eddie Howe’s move to Celtic certainly seems to be gathering pace.

The former Bournemouth boss has been out of work for nearly a year and the challenge of taking over at Parkhead is simply too good to turn down.

If he is offered the role then there’s no doubt that it will be a big challenge, but I’m sure it’s one that Howe would relish.