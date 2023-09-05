Highlights Jay Stansfield has had an incredible start at Birmingham City, scoring two goals in his first two league games.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jay Stansfield made the switch from Fulham to Birmingham City in the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.

The forward had been linked with numerous Championship sides, but ended up on loan at St. Andrew’s.

Stansfield has been put straight into the first team squad, coming off the bench for his debut against Plymouth Argyle.

His goal in the 95th minute sealed all three points for John Eustace’s side, earning a 2-1 win over the Pilgrims.

This earned him a start in the team’s next two games, including a 1-1 draw with Millwall where the 20-year-old’s strike levelled the scores to give the Blues a point.

What do Birmingham City fans think of Jay Stansfield’s start to life at the club?

FLW’s Birmingham Fan pundit Mike Gibbs has praised the impact that Stansfield has had with the team so far.

He has suggested that Stansfield is far from the finished product, so he is excited to see how he improves as the season goes on.

“Absolutely incredible start,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“Two in two in league games and you can’t ask for any more from an attacking midfielder/striker.

“I think we still need to work out what his best position is.

“I think he thinks his best position is number 10, but I think we’re crying out actually for a number nine.

“He can play anywhere along the front line, but I think we’re pretty well stocked in terms of creative attacking midfielders.

“I could see him playing through the middle instead of Scott Hogan, who’s having a bit of a rough time of it at the moment.

“Really excited to see what he can really do when fully fit.

“He’s not really been able to get 90 minutes under his belt yet so once he’s fully fit I’ll be excited to see him.

“I think he’ll go from strength to strength.”

Birmingham have made an excellent start to the new Championship season, earning 11 from a possible 15 points.

Eustace’s side have gone into the September international break with three wins, two draws and zero defeats to the name, just two points off leaders Preston North End.

Next up for Birmingham is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on 16 September.

How important could Jay Stansfield be to Birmingham City?

Stansfield is playing at a rate of a goal a game in the Championship, which is obviously excellent even from a limited sample size.

If he can continue to pose a dangerous threat like that over the course of this season then there is the potential for him to score 20 or more goals for the Blues.

That would be a huge boost to Birmingham’s season, and could put them in the conversation for a promotion place.

However, it is still early days and it remains to be seen whether Stansfield can maintain this level of performance over a sustained period.