‘He’ll go and smash it’, ‘Absolutely class’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react to major Southampton transfer breakthrough

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that a fee has been agreed with Southampton for Adam Armstrong.

The Blackburn Rovers striker has been heavily linked with a number of clubs this summer as he moves into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Southampton were closing in on a deal for the 24-year-old following the sale of Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

Sky Sports (live blog 9/8/21, 9:36am) revealed on Monday morning that the 29-goal striker had been the subject of an accepted bid from Blackburn Rovers with the player now free to discuss terms with the Premier League side.

That has since been confirmed by the club who state that the player is now travelling to Southampton to complete the deal.

™️ Tony Mowbray has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that a fee has been agreed with Southampton for the sale of Adam Armstrong. The player will now travel down to the south coast to finalise the move.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jgfy1H1YRW — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 9, 2021

As you’d expect, news of the transfer breakthrough has been met with quite a reaction from Blackburn Rovers supporters.

Here’s what a selection of supporters have had to say.

All the best Arma 👏 been brilliant for us since you signed, who can blame you for leaving for the Prem after the season you've had, go and smash it 🔥 thanks for the memories 🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) August 9, 2021

Good luck @AdamArma9 totally deserve your chance in the Premier League. Hopefully we can reinvest some of the transfer fee into new players — Ben Milward (@benjarni180) August 9, 2021

One of the most under appreciated strikers we’ve had in a long time. Good luck Arma! — baz (@baz9344) August 9, 2021

Would have loved to see him in the PL with us. Sadly don’t think that’s gonna happen anytime soon. Really well deserved move to the Prem. Good luck Arma 💙 — Razina. (@RazinaU_) August 9, 2021

Best of luck @AdamArma9 been a quality signing for us. Deserve your shot at the Prem. Southampton a well ran club to be going to. Just make sure you bang a few goals in against the Dingles. — Stu Smith (@StuSmith92) August 9, 2021

Good luck and best wishes @AdamArma9 . Absolutely deserve a crack at the Premier League.

You'll always be welcome back at Ewood. 🔵⚪ — DanielD (@danny_bhoy88) August 9, 2021

As gutting and expected as it is wishing you all the best @AdamArma9 thanks for everything you’ve been absolutely class for Rovers 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) August 9, 2021

He'll go and smash it for sure, deserves the move — TeeJay Cunningham (@800Teejay008) August 9, 2021