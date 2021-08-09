Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘He’ll go and smash it’, ‘Absolutely class’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react to major Southampton transfer breakthrough

Published

4 mins ago

on

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that a fee has been agreed with Southampton for Adam Armstrong.

The Blackburn Rovers striker has been heavily linked with a number of clubs this summer as he moves into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Southampton were closing in on a deal for the 24-year-old following the sale of Danny Ings to Aston Villa.

Sky Sports (live blog 9/8/21, 9:36am) revealed on Monday morning that the 29-goal striker had been the subject of an accepted bid from Blackburn Rovers with the player now free to discuss terms with the Premier League side.

That has since been confirmed by the club who state that the player is now travelling to Southampton to complete the deal.

As you’d expect, news of the transfer breakthrough has been met with quite a reaction from Blackburn Rovers supporters.

