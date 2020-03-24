‘He’ll flourish in the Premier League’ – These West Brom fans react to transfer update

West Brom are looking to sign Filip Krovinovic on a permanent basis after the midfielder has impressed during his season-long loan.

After a slow start to life in England, the Croatian international had become a key figure for the Baggies prior to the Coronavirus outbreak stopping football.

And, the Express & Star revealed this morning that reaching an agreement with Benfica over the 24-year-old midfielder is a priority for Albion, although they will want to negotiate down from the reported £10m fee the Lisbon giants want.

Nevertheless, it seems like a transfer could happen and it’s fair to say that’s exactly what the majority of Albion fans want.

Krovinovic has impressed with his ability on the ball and the way he can beat his opponent and some feel he has all the qualities to thrive in the Premier League.

Here we look at some of the responses to the transfer update from Twitter…

£10m – well, perhaps in staggered payments dependant on appearances etc. But at 24, he can only improve. — Conrad Chircop (@conradchircop) March 24, 2020

Been inconsistent this season IMO Conrad. If we do go up we should be putting that money towards footballers who will improve us. — Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) March 24, 2020

Great news. Arguably our best player in the second half of this season, since the formation change enabled him to play in the “No. 8” role that clearly suits him best, and finding his fitness. The way he and Livermore press re-inspired our form in Feb. Def ready for the PL IMO. — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) March 24, 2020

At £10M they should just do it — inderjit singh (@DesiBaggie) March 24, 2020

He's worth signing just to keep Pereira happy if nothing else. Their bond is evident, and if we hope to keep getting the best out of Matheus then signing his best mate can surely only help our cause. The fact Krovi is actually a really tidy player is an added bonus too — Matt (@MehWBA) March 24, 2020

I think he’ll flourish in the Prem where generally speaking he’ll have more time on the ball than in the champ — Spencer George (@uber_foods) March 24, 2020

He’ll have retired by the time the footy resumes — Lee Adams (@grizzly1479) March 24, 2020