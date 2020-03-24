Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘He’ll flourish in the Premier League’ – These West Brom fans react to transfer update

Published

31 mins ago

on

West Brom are looking to sign Filip Krovinovic on a permanent basis after the midfielder has impressed during his season-long loan.

After a slow start to life in England, the Croatian international had become a key figure for the Baggies prior to the Coronavirus outbreak stopping football.

And, the Express & Star revealed this morning that reaching an agreement with Benfica over the 24-year-old midfielder is a priority for Albion, although they will want to negotiate down from the reported £10m fee the Lisbon giants want.

Nevertheless, it seems like a transfer could happen and it’s fair to say that’s exactly what the majority of Albion fans want.

Krovinovic has impressed with his ability on the ball and the way he can beat his opponent and some feel he has all the qualities to thrive in the Premier League.

