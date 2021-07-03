‘He’ll do a solid job’ – Kevin Phillips lauds latest transfer business from West Brom

Former West Brom forward Kevin Phillips has insisted that Alex Mowatt will be a strong signing for the Baggies after his move was confirmed on Friday.

Mowatt was a player in-demand this summer with his contract at Barnsley set to expire after he had played an instrumental role in helping Ismael take the Tykes to the play-offs.

In total, the midfielder managed to fire in eight goals and provide seven assists in 46 league appearances last term.

West Brom emerged as the front runner for Mowatt’s signature following Ismael’s appointment as manager, with the 45-year-old keen to reunite with his former midfielder at the Hawthorns.

His signing was confirmed by the Baggies on Friday and he became the first player to join the Baggies since their new manager arrived at the club.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for West Brom?

1 of 20 Did Claudio Yacob ever score a goal for West Brom? Yes No

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips insisted that Mowatt is a player that the Baggies know can perform in the Championship and that he will be a good addition to the squad in a key area.

He said: “He’s a good, steady, solid, consistent player who knows the league.

“It’s an area we spoke about, when you come out of the Premier League you want to strengthen the spine, especially in that midfield area.

“It’ll be a good signing. He’s not a huge name but I think he’ll do a solid job.”

On his chances of starting straight away, Phillips added: “I would have thought so but it depends on how pre-season goes and how he fares in games.

“You’d like to think with his experience he’ll go straight in but until we see those pre-season line-ups, I wouldn’t be able to gauge it.”

The verdict

You have to agree with Phillips here, Mowatt seems like the ideal signing for West Brom to have made this summer. He knows the way that Ismael is going to be setting his side up at the Hawthorns next season and he can therefore help the rest of the squad get up to speed with what their new manager requires from them on the field.

Ismael will have full confidence in Mowatt and you would expect him to place a lot of faith in him to be a real leader out on the field for him at the start of next season. The midfielder enjoyed a standout campaign in the English second tier last term and picking him up on a free transfer is almost a no-brainer really for the Baggies.

I feel that he will go straight into the starting line-up without question because Ismael will want someone out there that he knows will be able to perform to the level expected. The task will be for the midfielder to retain his place in the side by continuing to perform to the same level he did for Barnsley throughout the last campaign.