‘He’ll be very important’ – Blackpool man singled out for praise following impressive Reading display

Blackpool made it four wins from six in remarkable fashion last night as they won 3-2 away at Reading.

Goals from Scott Dann and Tom Dele-Bashiru put the Royals into a 2-0 lead at the interval, with it looking likely that the Tangerines would fall to back-to-back defeats for only the second time this season.

But Owen Dale grabbed a goal back on 69 minutes, and Jerry Yates found himself unmarked as he headed in moments later.

Yates then grabbed his second goal of the evening on 85 minutes, with the forward netting from the penalty spot and securing a magnificent 3-2 win for Blackpool on the road.

Yates – who scored in the defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend – has now netted four goals in his last three games for Neil Critchley’s side.

He has stepped up to the plate at the right time, too, with Shayne Lavery in fine form before picking up an injury in the win over Blackburn Rovers.

Yates’ form, and Blackpool’s fantastic win in Berkshire, was discussed on FLW TV’s Midweek Review show on Thursday morning, with George Harbey singling out the 24-year-old for praise.

He said: “He’ll be very important. It’s great for him now he’s started scoring goals after being so prolific last season in League One.

“I think it was very important for him to start scoring particularly now Lavery is injured and after failing to get Ellis Simms back in the summer, and Tyreece John-Jules played more as a winger than a striker.

“It was always going to take time for him adapt to Championship football having only cut it in League One and League Two before now, but he’s in great form.

“He’s a very good striker who can score different types of goals, and if he stays fit, he will definitely be pushing for that 15-20 goal mark.”

