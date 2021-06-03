‘He’ll be pushing for a start before too long’ – Swansea City set to beat Celtic and Rangers to transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are closing in on a deal to sign Kyle Joseph, according to reports from Wales Online.

The Wigan Athletic forward is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the EFL after scoring five times in 20 appearances for the Latics so far in his career.

The 29-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Newcastle United and others, but it seems that Steve Cooper’s side are closing in on a deal to bring him to the Liberty Stadium ahead of the new season.

So is Kyle Joseph a good signing, and will he be a first team regular with the Swans?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Thorpe

Joseph is only a young player right now and I think Swansea would be wise to give him as much time as he needs to settle into life in the Championship.

He scored a handful of goals in what was a poor Wigan Athletic side and I think he will benefit heavily from being involved in a more talented Swansea team.

I believe he would start out as an option that would be used off the bench by the Welsh club but in time he could work himself into contention to start consistently.

The next few years of his development pathway will be vital and I think the future of Steve Cooper could determine how quickly he develops.

The Swans boss is well known for giving young players a chance and I think he would have the oriented required to turn Joseph into a success at second tier level.

George Dagless

I certainly think he’ll be pushing for a start before too long if and when he joins.

He’s a very talented young footballer and I think a move to Swansea is a really good idea.

He could, of course, end up on the books at a big Premier League club and then basically become just another number in a swollen youth system but here he is going to get a real shot of playing senior football at a very good level.

Swansea are clearly very good at looking after young players and giving them opportunity and even if Steve Cooper leaves they will have the staff in place to ensure Joseph makes the most of his potential and talent.

I think it’s a really positive move for him and I look forward to seeing how he makes the most of the opportunity.

George Harbey

I could see this being a good signing for the long-term.

Right now, it is unlikely that Joseph will make any sort of impact in the first-team, especially with the likes of Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew still at the club.

But he is clearly highly regarded by those at Wigan and has scored five goals in 20 games this season, so this is room for development and clearly bags of potential.

It speaks volumes that some big, big clubs are keeping an eye on Joseph, so it would be a coup and a statement of intent from that respect if they managed to sign him.

He would be an exciting addition for the long run.