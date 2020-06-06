Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He’ll be off’, ‘Bye then’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as player responds to offer

Chris Martin has rejected Derby County’s first official contract offer, with the striker’s future at Pride Park looking uncertain.

Martin has been a key player under Phillip Cocu this season, after being brought back from the cold following disappointing loan spells at Reading and Hull City.

The 31-year-old has scored 10 goals for Derby this season, chipping in with a further seven assists meaning that he has contributed to more goals than anyone else in the squad.

But Martin’s seven-year stay at Pride Park could be set to come to an end at the end of the month.

Talks regarding a new deal in the East Midlands have been quiet, however The Athletic now understands that Martin has rejected the club’s first offer of a new contract.

It is believed that the club have initially offered Martin a 12-month extension to his current deal, with the option of extending that by another year at the end of next season.

It is understood that the offer was based highly on incentives, whereas Martin is said to want more security than just a one-year deal.

Martin is a fans’ favourite at Pride Park and is one of the club’s longest serving players at present, and fans have been voicing their opinions on whether he should be given a new deal or not.

Here, we take a look at how Derby fans reacted to The Athletic’s reveal…


