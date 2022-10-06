“He’ll be like a new signing” – Danny Cowley set for Portsmouth player boost

Danny Cowley has got Portsmouth firing on all cylinders this season and there could be a further boost for the side soon, with the return of Jayden Reid to the squad.

Pompey signed the forward in 2021 from Birmingham but due to injury, he has been unable to feature for the club as of yet. As things stand, the 21-year-old has not made a single appearance for the side.

However, after showing flashes of brilliance in pre-season and now having nearly recovered from his setbacks, he could be available for a squad role soon – and Cowley has told The News that he is eager to get him into the team and admits the side have ‘certainly missed him’ in his absence.

Reid though has no experience as of yet in League One. He has played in the Championship briefly and also in League Two on loan but has yet to tackle the third tier. He also has very little exposure to first-team, competitive football, having only played 15 times in three seasons for three different teams. His best spell came with Barrow in League Two, when he featured ten times in the fourth tier for the side but managed only two starts.

However, he has shown he could be capable of producing the goods for Portsmouth, having impressed during a trial period at Fratton Park. It prompted Danny Cowley to snap him up on a permanent basis but he’s so far been unable to call on him. Now though, he is eager to be able to bring the 21-year-old into the squad.

Cowley said: “Jayden’s a great kid who’s worked really hard. He’s so powerful and so athletic – he’ll be like a new signing for us. People haven’t seen those assets and we’ve certainly missed him. So we’re hopeful that he can get a rhythm.”

The Verdict

Jayden Reid is an intriguing proposition because it isn’t entirely clear just how well he will do at Portsmouth, as there isn’t a lot to go off.

He’s never played in League One and his experience in both the Championship and League Two has been so limited that it is really hard to call which way the forward will go. He could end up being a revelation given regular first-team football and could thrive if he is trusted with a starting berth.

Alternatively, the player could struggle to get going given his lack of experience in the division and after suffering with all of these recent injuries. There is one thing that is certain though and that is Reid will be determined to get his name back on that teamsheet and getting minutes under his belt soon.

That determination and drive could work in Pompey’s favour and it certainly wouldn’t hurt to get another option available for the club.