‘He’ll be gone in a couple seasons’ – Many Sunderland fans react as academy product shines against Lincoln City

After Sunderland were brought back down to Earth with a 4-0 loss at the weekend against Portsmouth, The Black Cats secured all three points against Lincoln City in the Football League Trophy.

Dan Neil opened the scoring for the visitors inside two minutes, with Stephen Wearne adding a second with 73 minutes on the clock.

Lewis Montsma pulled a goal back in the fourth minute of stoppage time for the hosts, but it just proved to be a consolation strike.

Naming a team full of fringe players, Lee Johnson selected a mix of youth and experience for the clash with The Imps.

23 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 George Honeyman managed to make his Sunderland debut against which club? Morecambe Plymouth Argyle Bradford City Rotherham United

Neil, who despite being involved quite heavily with the first team this season, is still only 19 years old, and he was given another opportunity to impress Johnson.

In what was a performance that The Chronicle has described as “outstanding all evening,” Neil scored the first goal and played a major role in the second too.

Progressing rapidly with The Black Cats, the young midfielder is proving to be an integral part of Johnson’s side, and whilst he is still in his teenage years, he has a lot of desirable attributes that could mean he can remain heavily involved this season.

Here, we take a look at how some Sunderland fans have reacted to Neil’s performance last night…

Dan Neil has to be tied down to a long term deal ASAP 👏🙏🤞🏻 !! #SAFC — Shaun Middleton (@ShaunMiddleto66) October 5, 2021

Dan Neil starts before any other centre mid at the club. Bloke is quality — Rossy (@Rossy1995_) October 5, 2021

Excellent night. Even me old mate O’Brien played well. Neil outstanding. Few of the young’uns gave good accounts of themselves. Only slights were injury to O’Nien which was hopefully just winded and would like to see more from Pritchard https://t.co/sOQXbUimNw — Allan Davis (@davis0688) October 5, 2021

Well done lads, controlled the game 🔴⚪️❤️ Dan Neil was unreal tonight 🙌 — CalSAFC 🇫🇷 🔴⚪ (@CalSAFCFTM) October 5, 2021

Dan Neil showed his class impressed with Sohna — Joe Lewins (@joelewins) October 5, 2021

Build this team around Dan Neil for a couple of years. He’ll be gone in a couple seasons to a Premier League outfit. He has all the makings of a top holding midfielder with the right guidance. — Michael (@89mgraham) October 5, 2021