‘He’ll be going to a bigger club’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to emerging Sheffield United links

According to reports from The Sun, Sheffield United are interested in signing Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze.

The 21-year-old has been in exceptional form for the R’s this season, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous players in the Championship after many impressive displays.

The attacking midfielder has scored nine goals and produced four assists for QPR this term, and has been attracting interest from a number of high-profile clubs.

Spurs and Southampton have both been linked with Eze’s signature, but now, Sheffield United have been credited with an interest in the playmaker, whose deal expires in 2021.

It is claimed that the Blades – who currently sit eighth in the Premier League table – will have to pay £12m to lure Eze away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton will be sick of the sight of United, who lured Luke Freeman away from West London in the summer, but Eze’s departure would arguably leave a bigger hole to fill.

Here, we take a look at what QPR fans have made of this speculation…

He’d end up being loaned out at chels or spurs and back where he started … would be a great move to the blades imo — Grant Nichols (@granty3333) December 29, 2019

Waste of money! Very lazy! — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) December 29, 2019

No offence but he’ll be going to a bigger club — Christian Harber (@QPR1980) December 28, 2019

Obviously not seen his ability…..he’ll. be at a spurs or chelski — Christian Harber (@QPR1980) December 28, 2019

Where did you pluck that figure from? It’ll be double that at the very least. — – (@Adam_OC1) December 29, 2019

He's too good for you — Michael (@MBQPR) December 29, 2019

Sheff Utd 🤣🤣🤣 — Jeff (@JabHookNQPR) December 29, 2019

No less than £15m starting for our prized asset! — Steve (@SJThomas_) December 28, 2019

Apparently Reading have an obligation to buy Ejaria for 3/3.5m but if we could sell Eze for 15/20m and snatch Ejaria for 5/6m I’d do it. — Liam (@QPRLiam) December 29, 2019