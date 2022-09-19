“He’ll be disappointed…” – Area of improvement for Wolves loanee highlighted by Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has suggested that Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu needs to improve his final ball after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall.

The Seasiders suffered their third Championship defeat in four games at The Den on the weekend with goals from Zian Flemming and Benik Afobe helping the hosts claim all three points despite Charlie Patino’s first-half goal.

Blackpool looked dangerous at times but struggled to create clear chances against a Lions defence that has looked fragile at times during the early weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.

No one summed that up better for the visitors than Corbeanu, who was too much to handle down their right flank at times but wasn’t able to convert any of his many surging runs into real opportunities.

Speaking to FLW after the game, Appleton highlighted that as an area of improvement for the Wolves loanee moving forward.

He said: “Don’t get me wrong, Theo was good today but he’ll be disappointed in his ratio of final pass, final ball. That last little bit, which will come and he’ll have better days when he’s doing that.

“But what I would say is that you have to earn to get yourself in those positions in the first place and I thought he give them a little bit of a torrid time down that lefthand side, or our righthand side, for the majority of the game. Just a little bit unfortunate that we didn’t have that quality when we needed it.”

26 Blackpool FC trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 What year were Blackpool founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Appleton on this one. Corbeanu was a real nuisance at times for Millwall but he didn’t do enough in and around the box.

With Josh Bowler gone, the Wolves loanee is one of the players that Blackpool need to step up and becoming more effective in that area should help him do so.

The 20-year-old is not yet the finished product but he already has three goals to his name this term, which shows just how effective he can be if he can become more consistent in the final third.

He should get plenty of opportunities to improve for the Seasiders this term, which is good news for Wolves.