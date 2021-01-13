‘He’ll be another Koroma’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to latest club transfer news

Huddersfield have confirmed their third January signing – with defender Thomas Sorba joining from National League outfit Boreham Wood on a long-term contract.

Carlos Corberan has already brought in Irish winger Danny Grant, and Rolando Aarons from Newcastle United, and have now added the exciting Non League left-back to their defensive ranks.

The 21-year-old former West Ham academy player, has been with Boreham Wood since 2015, and went on to appear almost 100 times for the New Meadow side – with his last appearance for the club coming in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round defeat to Millwall, the first time Wood had reached that stage.

Sorba was the subject of interest from Charlton back in October, although he remained with the Non League team, where he’d scored three times in 10 outings this season.

But now Huddersfield have fought off competition from other Championship sides for Sorba, whose penned a deal until the summer of 2024 in Yorkshire.

Here’s how the Terriers faithful have been reacted on Twitter to their latest January addition:

Well that’s disappointing 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Only Me!!! (@Boltatelli) January 13, 2021

If there’s one thing we don’t have enough of it’s young players trying to get ready for the first team but will need a year or two to get there, so I’m really glad we’ve signed him — Harvey (@HarveyHtafc) January 13, 2021

B team making a title charge?? But in all seriousness hopefully he’ll be another Koroma- probably doesn’t help us now though in a thin squad as it is. #htafc https://t.co/LMYKvPjYjb — Ben (@Ben_htafc) January 13, 2021

Announce champions league winners 2021 — Dean Rangeley (@DRangeley) January 13, 2021

Welcome Sorba, good luck at #htafc – we expect hard work and commitment – give us that and we’ll be behind you — DevonTerrier IanM ⚽️🧢 🌱💙 (@ianmos3101) January 13, 2021

5 hours worth of build up to announce a player from Boreham Wood? Still, fair play to him hope he does well #UTT — Luke Nicholson (@luke_htfc) January 13, 2021

Hopefully we don't have to wait till next season to see him come good but welcome lad 🔵⚪🔵⚪ — Cameron Littlewood (@CameronLittlew7) January 13, 2021

How much was he ? Anyone know #htafc — cathal guckian (@GuckianCathal) January 13, 2021

Welcome to Town @SorbaThomas, can't wait to see what you can do! — Darren Lightbody (@blooboy83) January 13, 2021