Huddersfield Town

‘He’ll be another Koroma’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to latest club transfer news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Huddersfield have confirmed their third January signing – with defender Thomas Sorba joining from National League outfit Boreham Wood on a long-term contract.

Carlos Corberan has already brought in Irish winger Danny Grant, and Rolando Aarons from Newcastle United, and have now added the exciting Non League left-back to their defensive ranks.

The 21-year-old former West Ham academy player, has been with Boreham Wood since 2015, and went on to appear almost 100 times for the New Meadow side – with his last appearance for the club coming in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round defeat to Millwall, the first time Wood had reached that stage.

Sorba was the subject of interest from Charlton back in October, although he remained with the Non League team, where he’d scored three times in 10 outings this season.

But now Huddersfield have fought off competition from other Championship sides for Sorba, whose penned a deal until the summer of 2024 in Yorkshire.

Here’s how the Terriers faithful have been reacted on Twitter to their latest January addition:


