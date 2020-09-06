Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘He’ll be a tidy player’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 21-year-old’s display vs Barnsley

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s first game of the 2020/21 campaign ended in defeat, with the Reds losing 1-0 to Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

In what was a lacklustre performance from both sides, it was Barnsley who progressed to the second round of the competition, thanks to Cauley Woodrow’s close-range effort.

Woodrow could, and probably should have doubled his and Barnsley’s tally not long after, heading over the bar from only six yards out.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14

Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club?

Forest, meanwhile, could only register one shot on target on a frustrating afternoon for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, and improvements will need to be made in their opening day league fixture against QPR next week.

Perhaps the biggest positive of the week was Jordan Gabriel’s performance at right-back – the 21-year-old made his full debut for Forest, making only his second appearance for the club.

Gabriel was in the thick of the action straight away. After 15 seconds, he received the ball from Nuno da Costa out wide, drifted inside and fired just wide of Jack Walton’s goal.

The homegrown defender, who was selected at right-back following the departure of Matty Cash in midweek, showed plenty of presence going forward, and held his own defensively.

On what was a negative afternoon for the Reds, Forest fans have reacted to the performance of Gabriel against Barnsley…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He’ll be a tidy player’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 21-year-old’s display vs Barnsley

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: