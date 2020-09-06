‘He’ll be a tidy player’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 21-year-old’s display vs Barnsley

Nottingham Forest’s first game of the 2020/21 campaign ended in defeat, with the Reds losing 1-0 to Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

In what was a lacklustre performance from both sides, it was Barnsley who progressed to the second round of the competition, thanks to Cauley Woodrow’s close-range effort.

Woodrow could, and probably should have doubled his and Barnsley’s tally not long after, heading over the bar from only six yards out.

Forest, meanwhile, could only register one shot on target on a frustrating afternoon for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, and improvements will need to be made in their opening day league fixture against QPR next week.

Perhaps the biggest positive of the week was Jordan Gabriel’s performance at right-back – the 21-year-old made his full debut for Forest, making only his second appearance for the club.

Gabriel was in the thick of the action straight away. After 15 seconds, he received the ball from Nuno da Costa out wide, drifted inside and fired just wide of Jack Walton’s goal.

The homegrown defender, who was selected at right-back following the departure of Matty Cash in midweek, showed plenty of presence going forward, and held his own defensively.

On what was a negative afternoon for the Reds, Forest fans have reacted to the performance of Gabriel against Barnsley…

Bulked up a hell of a lot. Had plenty of attacking presence and looked a threat going forward. Little off the pace defensively but didn’t really have a lot to do. — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) September 5, 2020

Thought he started well then dropped off the pace a bit as the game became scrappy but then again so did the rest of the team – any RB who plays should have worked out they aren’t going to get much defensive cover from Da Costa if he plays right wing — Ian 🔴⚪️🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇹🇷 (@ismith1968) September 6, 2020

Similar to cash, aggressive in closing down but his final ball is lacking a bit, only first game so it’ll come with confidence and game time — Real James Overton (@OvertonOfficial) September 5, 2020

Physically looks made for fullback – made some good strides forward – rawness at that level showed at times with decision making / accuracy etc but saw enough to say we should persist with him – was not really tested in defence that often though… — Chris W (@trickyterra) September 5, 2020

Gets abit more maturity & learns how to do better passes he’ll be a tidy player — Bradley (@McBrads95) September 5, 2020

Powerful, strong, aggressive. Like most of the team though, he was really poor in possession. — Greg (@canwenotknockit) September 5, 2020

Really impressed with his athleticism and physicality, good positive start. Slightly naïve second half at times but understandable. He was by no means to blame today. — Paul Severn (@paulsevern7) September 5, 2020

Impressed. 👍 — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing9) September 5, 2020

#Nffc Gabriel looks decent final product needs work though. Bachirou and Blackett haven’t shown much but onto 2nd half COYR ! — Cobb (@Cobb_94) September 5, 2020