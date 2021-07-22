‘He’ll be a good addition’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to West Brom transfer link to Sheffield United man

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips has said Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has ‘a bit of everything about him’ in an interview with West Brom News, with the 33-year-old being linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

According to Football Insider, the Baggies have made an approach for the former Republic of Ireland international who scored eight goals for the relegated Blades in the Premier League last season, turning out to be the club’s top scorer ahead of the likes of Oliver McBurnie, Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp.

But with the former previously showcasing what he can do in the Championship at Swansea City and the club currently having six forwards on their books, Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic could look to cash in one or two of his current front men before the transfer window closes.

The Blades are now ready to enter the transfer market but as they continue to hold firm with their valuations of prized assets Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge, this could force the Serbian to offload a few of his other first-teamers if he wants a sizeable transfer kitty to work with this summer.

Meanwhile, West Brom need to bring in a forward after seeing Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Mbaye Diagne all depart The Hawthorns over the last couple of months – and McGoldrick could be one of multiple strikers Baggies boss Valerien Ismael decides to pursue in the next month.

Former player Kevin Phillips believes this could be a shrewd addition and heaped praise on the 33-year-old in an interview with West Brom News, saying: “I like David, I think he’s got a bit of everything about him.

“His hold-up play, energy and attitude are all good and most of all, he scores goals. He’s a good team player as well, we saw that at Sheffield United.

“It could be a really good signing. It’s not a huge signing but I think he could turn out to be a good player for West Brom especially with the way the new manager plays football.

“We’ve seen how well he fits into a side that plays good football at Sheffield United in that first season in the Premier League.

“He’s got Premier League experience too and I know it’s the Championship but I think he’ll be a good addition to the squad.”

The Verdict:

Although he wouldn’t be a long term option for the West Midlands side, his experience could potentially help 23-year-old Karlan Grant to start firing at West Brom after enduring a tough first season at The Hawthorns.

Whether this would be a good transfer or not depends on his price tag but if they can agree a cut-price deal with their promotion rivals, the Baggies could utilise the Irishman’s expertise on and off the pitch after guiding Sheffield United to the Premier League in 2019.

Looking at this from a Blades point of view, McGoldrick is a reliable player Jokanovic will probably be keen to keep hold of but with £10m-rated Tom Cairney in his sights according to a Football League World exclusive back in May, they could be willing to come to the negotiating table.