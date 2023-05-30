Nottingham Forest are expected to come to the table with interest in Southampton’s Che Adams.

Speaking with GiveMeSport, Alex Crook has identified the Reds as a potential next destination for the forward.

The journalist expects Adams to depart St. Mary’s this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

How much is Che Adams worth?

Adams signed for Southampton for a reported fee worth £15 million, so Southampton will be looking to recoup as much of that figure as they can if they opt to sell this summer.

The forward bagged five goals and three assists in the league this season as the club suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The Scot has been with the club since 2019, but is now entering the final year of his contract at Southampton.

This has significantly weakened the club’s negotiating position ahead of potential interest in the forward this summer.

Crook expects Forest and potentially Bournemouth to show concrete interest in the player in the coming weeks and months.

The journalist expects Adams to be available for a small fee, which should attract plenty of potential suitors.

"He has only got a year left on his contract, so I think he'll almost definitely go,” said Crook, via GiveMeSport.

"I think Forest will come to the table and even someone like Bournemouth could come in as they are looking for a player to relieve the scoring burden on Solanke.

"I think they will be quite attracted to him because he will probably be available for a relatively small fee with only a year left on his contract."

Southampton ended the campaign bottom of the top flight table following a dramatic 4-4 draw with Liverpool on the final day of the season.

Should Southampton cash-in on Che Adams?

Adams had a disappointing campaign, so his departure may not be too big of a blow to Southampton.

That he has just one year left on his contract means the Saints have little choice but to cash-in on the forward.

However, if they can earn an eight-figure sum for the 26-year-old then that money could be reinvested into the team’s attack, which is needed anyway.

So a deal with Forest or Bournemouth should be seen as a good opportunity to raise funds for reinvestment this summer as reinforcements are needed in order for this squad to compete for promotion next season under Russell Martin, who looks set to be appointed the new Saints manager.