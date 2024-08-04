Highlights Keeping Michal Helik at Huddersfield would be crucial for their success this season, as the defender is a key asset.

Huddersfield need to sign a top-quality striker to strengthen their attacking options and compete effectively in League One.

With several new signings, including experienced players, Huddersfield are working hard to secure a quick return to the Championship under Michael Duff.

Huddersfield Town have been particularly busy already as they prepare for their upcoming campaign, with Michael Duff readying them for a return to League One in the hope of bouncing back up to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Huddersfield finished 18th in the Championship tier in 2022/23 due to the heroics of Neil Warnock after he completed another great escape from the drop in the second tier, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining.

But after flirting with relegation, they were then unable to repeat achieving safety under André Breitenreiter, despite the German taking charge with the club sitting 20th and outside the relegation places back in February. Given they are heading for their first season in the third tier since 2012, there are bound to be plenty of changes at the club, with key players likely to be sold and several players also out of contract.

However, after installing Duff as boss earlier in the summer, the West Yorkshire outfit have started the window off well after bringing in plenty of EFL experience to help their promotion efforts over the course of the season, and they will hope to return to the Championship immediately under Duff.

Mickel Miller has joined the club from Plymouth Argyle following the expiration of his deal in Devon, while Lasse Sorenson joins the club from third tier rivals Lincoln City. Herbie Kane has added some further experience by linking up with his old boss after making the move from Barnsley, while Antony Evans adds real League One quality after joining from Bristol Rovers.

Here, we take a look at two more things that would help to instill further belief in the fanbase, should Huddersfield manage to complete them during the final weeks of the window.

Michal Helik stays and signs a new deal

Last year was the Polish international's second season at the John Smith's Stadium, and he picked up the Player of the Year award yet again, after winning it in his first season, showing just how important he is to the Terriers, and how big of an impact he could have in the third tier.

Surprisingly, there has been no concrete talk of Helik being linked with a move away this summer, which will be music to the ears of Huddersfield fans, with optimism that nothing materialises building ahead of the season starting imminently.

That's despite Duff deciding to have a leadership team, and one which revealed doesn't include Helik. The Pole wore the armband from kick off on 13 separate occasions last season in all competitions last year, but it perhaps signifies an imminent exit.

Michal Helik's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Ruch Corzow 50 1 0 Cracovia 101 11 6 Barnsley 89 7 3 Huddersfield Town 79 11 2 Poland 7 0 1

If Huddersfield were able to keep Helik at the club, it would arguably be bigger than any potential signing, such is the Polish international's quality. However, the latest development casts his future into doubt. That's despite the fact he is their biggest asset and most vital player in many ways.

A real statement of intent would be to hand him a new deal. Helik has the quality to be the best central defender in League One next season, but the one problem they do face is that his contract at the club is due to expire next summer, which could lead to pressure to sell him now.

A top quality striker signs

Huddersfield have been linked with moves for two strikers recently, with Luton Town frontman Joe Taylor a possible option alongside Southampton centre-forward Dom Ballard, following a recent report linking both players to the John Smith's Stadium.

The squad looks strong for League One, but they have just two senior centre-forwards, which leaves them lacking some real firepower in attack outside of Rhys Healey and Danny Ward. Bailey Cadamarteri is another potential option, and all three players on the shortlist would make a big difference.

Another central striker is paramount, especially after the club missed out on Alfie May to Birmingham City at the last minute, thus seeing a promotional rival adding a high-quality player at League One level.

Taylor is perhaps equally as ambitious, and may have interest above third tier level. But a striker is required to sign before the window ends, and preferably one who is capable of plenty of goals, whilst also giving the team a focal point to build around.

They must bolster both the depth and quality of Duff's attacking ranks, especially with other areas of the team looking in good shape for the promotion battle next season. The right spearhead in Duff's attack could see many fans and pundits have them as favourites for the title.