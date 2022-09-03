Helik starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Blackpool on Sunday

After taking just one point from their last three games, Huddersfield Town will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon, when they host Blackpool at The John Smith’s Stadium.

A tough start to the season has seen the Terriers take just four points from their six league games in total, meaning they are second from bottom of the current Championship standings.

That is something new boss Danny Schofield will be keen to turn around quickly as the pressure builds, against a Blackpool side who themselves have won just twice in seven league outings this season.

So with this potentially something of an opportunity for Huddersfield, we’ve taken a look at the starting lineup Schofield could name to give his side the best chance of picking up a much needed win, right here.

In goal, Lee Nicholls remains Huddersfield’s undisputed number one, and should start between the posts again here.

The Terriers saw their defence boosted late in the window by the permanent arrival of Michal Helik from Barnsley, and loan signing of Luke Mbete from Manchester City.

Schofield has confirmed that both are in contetion to start against the Seasiders, which could allow Tom Lees a break, and free-up captain Jonathan Hogg to return to his natural central midfield role, after dropping into the defence for the midweek defeat to Bristol City.

He would likely partner Jon Russell in the centre of the park, in what makes for a dominant looking midfield partnership.

Meanwhile, Ollie Turton and Josh Ruffles should retain their roles at full-back, as the stand-out options in those positions.

Further forward on the flanks, Sorba Thomas and Tino Anjorin have both shown in the past just how much of a threat they can provide.

With another Huddersfield’s late summer signings, Tyreece Simpson, not expected to be fit until November, it is Jordan Rhodes who should once again lead the line on Sunday afternoon.