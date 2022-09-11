Helik in: With everyone fully fit, is this Huddersfield Town’s strongest XI?

Huddersfield will be hoping for an improvement in their next fixture against Wigan in midweek after a poor start currently sees them second bottom of the Championship.

After a dramatic defeat in the playoff final, Huddersfield would have been hoping for another push at promotion but instead find themselves in the early stages of a relegation battle.

Currently second bottom with just four points, the Terriers look a shadow of themselves from last season under new manager Danny Schofield.

Carlos Corberan’s abrupt departure from the John Smith Stadium midway through pre-season raised eyebrows and that is certainly looking like it’s had an impact on the side.

But there are good players at the club and with the right system and everyone available, Huddersfield should see performances improve.

With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at Huddersfield’s best XI when they have a full quota of players available to them.

Do you agree?

Starting with the formation, a 3-5-1-1 gives Huddersfield plenty of solidity out of possession as well as width going forward.

Moving onto the goalkeeper, Lee Nicholls continues to prove he’s one of the best in the division and it will take some doing to move him out this team.

For the three central defenders, Matty Pearson comes into this side as he provides a solid defensive option as well as a goal threat from set pieces.

Michal Helik will sit in the centre of the back three with the defender proving his ability in this formation with Barnsley. Not only that, he’s composed with the ball at his feet and dominant in the air giving him the best qualities in that position. Yuta Nakayama has been the stand out play for Huddersfield so far this season, proving to be smart capture.

In the wing-back slots, Ollie Turton takes the right side with his experiencing meaning he edges Kaine Hesler-Hayden.

The controversial choice here is having Sorba Thomas at left wing-back. The Welsh International played his best football there at times last season and will ensure the Terriers remain solid defensively while maintaining an attacking threat.

There’s plenty of energy in the midfield with Jonathan Russell and Duane Holmes either side of the experienced Jonathan Hogg who will need the legs around him.

Tino Anjornin provides an attacking spark and with a license to roam, could do an incredible amount of damage to opposition defences, especailly when it comes to linking up with his wing-backs.

Finally, Danny Ward gets the nod over Jordan Rhodes as a result of his all round game as a number nine being more effective than that of poacher Rhodes.