Darren Moore will still be getting to grips with his latest chargers at Huddersfield Town, as he embarks on his latest managerial challenge.

Since taking over from cult hero Neil Warnock, Moore has continued the unbeaten run which began under the guidance of the 74-year-old on September 2nd with a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

After snatching a 95th minute equaliser through Michal Helik at Coventry in his first game in charge, the side continued to prove themselves to Moore with a highly respectable point on home turf against an Ipswich side that carried a 100% away record prior to kick-off.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss inherits a squad with plenty of talent and spirit, and FLW have decided to predict the transfer values of his five most pivotal players.

5 Lee Nicholls - £1.25m

Whilst Transfermarkt estimate that the 30-year-old has a market value of less than £1m, it is clear to see that as a result of his performances in a Town shirt over a sustained period of time, he is worth much more than that and will be to Darren Moore this season.

It was only two years ago that Nicholls kept 19 league clean sheets for the Terriers, leading to subsequent places in the Championship Team of the Season and PFA Team of the Year.

So far this campaign, Nicholls has kept just the one clean sheet, but has kept Town in a number of games.

4 Delano Burgzorg - £2m

Whilst this transfer value may not necessarily impact Huddersfield until the end of the season, its fair to say that Burzorg's performances will increase his overall value for parent club and Bundesliga outfit FC Mainz 05.

The versatile frontman has been one of Town's main attacking threats, both under Warnock and Moore, with two goals to his name in just seven Championship appearances.

Whether he stays at Town past the conclusion of this current campaign remains to be seen.

3 Michal Helik - £3m

The Polish international is key to Huddersfield's play style at both ends of the pitch, so it goes without saying he earns a place on this list.

Having previously shown his capabilities at Championship level whilst at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Helik has continued his strong form for Town, despite their struggles last season.

However, there is a tendency that a player's market value decreases based on age regardless of how strong their form is at present, therefore it is hard to set that predicted price range higher than £3m, which is more than respectable.

2 Jack Rudoni - £3.5m

At the age of just 22, Rudoni proved to be a regular figure in what was his first season at Championship level, scoring two and assisting five, and really coming into his own at the back end of last season in Town's successful relegation escape.

The former AFC Wimbledon man has started this season in decent form too, with two goals in seven appearances.

As he is a young English midfielder, his value will tend to be higher than some of his counterparts, so a value in the region of £3.5m is a fair assessment of where he is currently at.

1 Sorba Thomas - £4m

Based off Transfermarkt estimations, Thomas is Huddersfield's most expensive asset at £6m. Whilst that may still prove to be the case, it would seem reasonable to suggest that such a figure has taken a slight dip as his 2022/23 season didn't hit the heights of seasons previous.

Nevertheless, since returning from a below-par loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, where he accumulated just two assists across a 17-game period, the Welsh international has returned as a regular in the Town setup.

This season will ultimately be a big one for the 24-year-old who will be hoping to replicate his form of 2021/22, where he registered 12 assists and was a key figure in Huddersfield's run to the play-off final.

So far this campaign, Thomas has registered one goal and two assists, already half way to his tally of goal contributions in Blue and White throughout the entirety of last season.