Helder Costa speaks out following recent Leeds United transfer announcement

Leeds United have recently confirmed that they have exercised their option to make Helder Costa’s loan spell a permanent stay at Elland Road.

The winger first arrived in Yorkshire on loan from Wolves during the summer of 2019, and has gone on to make 43 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Costa has also chipped in with four goals and six assists in all competitions this term, as Leeds edge closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

The Whites are sat top of the Championship table, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the final five matches of their season.

Costa took to Instagram to express his delight at signing for Leeds permanently heading into the final five matches of their league campaign this term.

Costa and his Leeds United team-mates are set to return to action on Thursday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Stoke City at Elland Road in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Championship.

The Verdict:

This is the right decision by Leeds to make his stay at Elland Road a permanent one.

I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of Costa yet, but I do think that he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League with Leeds in the near future.

He offers pace and trickery on the wing, and will be hoping that he can play his part in their promotion bid from now until the end of the season.

The best is yet to come from Costa, and I’m sure we’ll see him back at the top of his game soon.