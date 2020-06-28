Helder Costa issues three-word verdict on Leeds United’s recent win over Fulham

Leeds United took a sizeable step towards the Premier League on Saturday, as they beat promotion rivals Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side pick up a crucial and much-needed three points on the day.

Leeds were beaten by Cardiff City in their first game back from a break in competitive action, and will surely be delighted to get back to winning ways in the Championship.

The win over the Cottagers means that the Whites are now back at the top of the second tier standings, and ten points clear of fourth-placed Fulham.

They’ll know that promotion is far from secured at this moment in time, but will be pleased by the manner in which they swept Scott Parker’s side away in the second-half.

One player that played his part in the win over Fulham was Helder Costa, with the winger being on hand to provide the assist for Patrick Bamford’s opener.

Costa took to Instagram to issue his three-word verdict on the result, which is a verdict that will surely be shared by the Elland Road faithful.

Leeds’ next match is against struggling Luton Town, who will be battling to pick up points at the earliest of opportunities. It win won’t be guaranteed for the Whites though, with the Hatters recently beating play-off chasing Swansea City at the weekend.

The Verdict:

He’s really impressed me this season.

I felt that Costa did struggle initially to adjust to the intensity of Leeds’ style of play, but he’s certainly made up for lost time since the turn of the New Year.

He’s starting to show glimpses of the promising performances that made him such a talent whilst with Wolves in the Championship.

His creative ability is a real threat for Leeds going forward, and he’ll know that he’s got a part to play for them in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

It certainly was a well-deserved win for Leeds against Fulham.