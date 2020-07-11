‘Held to ransom’, ‘An absolute disgrace’ – Many Sunderland fans concerned by report about club takeover

Sunderland are reportedly making takeover negotiations difficult despite serious interest in the club, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the Black Cats.

After significant pressure from fan groups, Stewart Donald announced in December that he would look to sell the North East club.

There have been murmurings about negotiations and reports of multiple parties interested in a deal but as yet, there hasn’t been any concrete progress.

According to Chronicle Live, at least one party has shown serious interest in a deal but Sunderland have made negotiations difficult.

The report claims that those interested have found the process slow and complicated.

It is understood contact was made with Donald but that despite being informed it would, follow-up correspondence never came from the Black Cats.

Madrox Partners, the holding company used by Donald to buy Sunderland, has provided a response – suggesting that conversations remain ongoing with multiple partners but that they’re not aware of “any genuinely interested parties that have not received a reply”.

The latest takeover update has drawn a frustrated response from the Stadium of Light faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

We'll genuinely go bust within the next 24 months, if this clown is still in charge

Worst thing to ever happen to the club https://t.co/PCnWYIPDpC — Jonny Smith (@OrwiteTreacle) July 11, 2020

Being held to ransom by #Donald #methven and madrox, it’s clear there is people/groups interested in buying us, but these clowns are not willing to sell as they won’t make the quick ££ they thought they would!! I can’t honestly see a way we get shot of these! #DonaldOut #SAFC https://t.co/sunrPFQsqP — Brad Reed (@bradreed14) July 11, 2020

If it’s true, which it will be, this is an absolute disgrace #SAFC

Non league mentality from owners and executives who are so far out of their depth #donaldout What’s going on @tomsafc @DavidJonesSky https://t.co/bsqnNfjCeO — SAFCTEES (@safctees) July 11, 2020

@RokerReport just another day in the life of a @SunderlandAFC fan! Not really sure what to say anymore as vented my anger for the last few month 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/0r2IL6amim — Graham Stewart (@greza90) July 11, 2020

Very worrying Fans really need to start hounding him out. Protests, boycotting the SOL, drop revenue so much that he can’t afford to run it and therefore have to sell #SAFC https://t.co/CsmkLi0GPH — David Hindmarsh🌹 #DonaldOut (@DavidHindmarsh7) July 11, 2020

I’m fewming, why doesn’t he just piss off https://t.co/HczqaQ55ZA — steven mcgarrigle (@TheRealGarrigle) July 11, 2020