‘Held to ransom’, ‘An absolute disgrace’ – Many Sunderland fans concerned by report about club takeover

Published

12 mins ago

on

Sunderland are reportedly making takeover negotiations difficult despite serious interest in the club, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the Black Cats.

After significant pressure from fan groups, Stewart Donald announced in December that he would look to sell the North East club.

There have been murmurings about negotiations and reports of multiple parties interested in a deal but as yet, there hasn’t been any concrete progress.

According to Chronicle Live, at least one party has shown serious interest in a deal but Sunderland have made negotiations difficult.

The report claims that those interested have found the process slow and complicated.

It is understood contact was made with Donald but that despite being informed it would, follow-up correspondence never came from the Black Cats.

Madrox Partners, the holding company used by Donald to buy Sunderland, has provided a response – suggesting that conversations remain ongoing with multiple partners but that they’re not aware of “any genuinely interested parties that have not received a reply”.

The latest takeover update has drawn a frustrated response from the Stadium of Light faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


