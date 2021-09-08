‘Held the lad back’ – Many Sunderland fans react to latest Will Grigg exploits

Will Grigg netted on his debut for Rotherham United last night, scoring in a huge 6-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Millers began their Papa John’s Trophy campaign in terrific fashion, scoring six goals away from home and securing a big away win.

Three goals in three minutes sent Rotherham on their way to a win, with Mickel Miller, Freddie Ladapo and a Louis Jones own-goal putting Paul Warne’s side 3-0 up on 16 minutes.

Grigg scored his first goal for the club and Rotherham’s fourth goal on the night on 49 minutes, finding himself in the right place at the right time to tap the ball into an empty net, after Ladapo’s shot hit the post.

Jake Hull and Joe Mattock added insult to injury soon after, and in the end, it ended in a humiliating defeat for Doncaster.

It may have only been in the EFL Trophy, but Rotherham fans will hope that Grigg getting off the mark on his first appearance for the club is a sign of things to come.

After a hugely disappointing spell at Sunderland, the striker will be keen to put that behind him and get back to scoring goals on a regular basis.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans made of Grigg’s debut goal…

Hey #SAFC fans. Will Grigg has scored on his #RUFV debut. Maybe you’re not the ones to be judging strikers here 🤭🤷‍♂️ — Aaron Vose (@vose_aaron) September 7, 2021

Will Grigg eh 🤨🤷‍♂️#SAFC — Shaun Middleton (@ShaunMiddleto66) September 7, 2021

Tap in or not – he would have missed it for us. We move on to better things. — 𝙶𝚎𝚘𝚏𝚏 𝚃𝚞𝚛𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@guffsafc73) September 7, 2021

Better without him pal – 100% – onwards and upwards ⚽️ — SAFCBlog (@ShaunSAFCBLOG) September 7, 2021

Will Grigg has scored a goal. Of course he has😂 🔴⚪️#safc — Michael Oates✍🏻📝📚🔴⚪️⚽️ (@afootyeducation) September 7, 2021

Will Grigg deffo hated us! Scored for Mk Dons on his debut and tonight for Rotherham fml 🤣🤣🤣 — Jase Ashman (@AshmanJase) September 7, 2021

Held the lad back https://t.co/xL85zNQJd1 — Steve (@Mackem316) September 7, 2021