“Held on as long as he could” – Carlton Palmer provides verdict on recent Derby County departure

Wayne Rooney decided to step down as Derby County manager last week, with the continued uncertainty around how he could conduct business this summer playing a huge part in his decision.

Things seemingly took a positive turn with Chris Kirchner’s takeover of the club progressing, however, with that then collapsing, it has once again dealt Rooney a blow with the new season fast approaching.

With lots of contract situations to sort out, and with a number of deals lined up, it remains to be seen what will happen this summer.

Giving his take on Rooney’s departure, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, I think he held on as long as he could hold on.

“The deal was supposed to go through how many weeks ago, and that prospective buyer didn’t put up the funds by the deadline.

“Clubs are reporting back for pre-season training around about now. So he’s in the same situation as last season, that would have taken a toll on him both mentally and physically.”

The verdict

It has been a manic few months for Rooney and Co. at Derby with complete uncertainty regarding the future of the club.

With the situation seemingly improving when Chris Kirchner came to the table, it provided Rooney with optimism and allowed him to put some plans in place.

However, when that collapsed, it appeared to emerge as the final straw for the former Manchester United forward, with Rooney leaving with his held up high.

He managed to stabilise the club in a football sense amidst the chaos that had been going on behind the scenes, and should they not have received a 21-point deduction, they would have comfortably stayed in the division.