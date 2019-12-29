‘Hegazi is off then’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh transfer news

According to reports from Sky Sports via Birmingham Live, West Brom are interested in signing Reading defender Liam Moore.

The Baggies still lead the way in the Championship, but have conceded 25 goals thus far this season and their defence could be an area that Slaven Bilic looks to strengthen next month.

Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi have produced a string of solid performances this term, but with Ahmed Hegazi being linked with a move away, the club seem to be looking at other options.

Reports claim that Albion are interested in making a permanent move for Royals captain Liam Moore next month, with the January transfer window now only a matter of days away.

The 26-year-old – who signed for Reading from Leicester in 2016 – has made a total of 161 appearances for the Berkshire club since his arrival at the Madejski Stadium.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 18 Who scored West Brom’s first goal of the season in their win at Nottingham Forest? Matt Phillips Kenneth Zohore Kyle Edwards Filip Krovinovic

After helping them reach the play-off final in 2017, Moore has been a key player for Reading over the past few years, helping them fight for survival towards the bottom of the Championship table.

Moore – who still has four years left to run on his contract at the Madejski – has played 24 times this season, and would add serious depth to the Albion backline.

Here, we take a look at what West Brom fans have made of this speculation in the West Brom News & Views Facebook group…

Mark Johnson: Think a wide player is needed and a forward

Dan Devonport: Hegazi might be on his way so central defender would be a must.

Thomas Griffiths: Dan Devonport if we go up then yh

Richard Hammer Harper: Does this mean Hegazi could be leaving

Ttocs Dandy: Hagazi is off then

Gary Botfield: Pereira, a defender particularly if Ferguson leaves and a winger if Diangana goes back plus a striker.

Richard Smith: Would be happy with this addition. Experienced.