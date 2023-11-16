Highlights Oxford United are closing in on Des Buckingham as their new manager after losing Liam Manning to Bristol City last week.

Oxford United are closing in on the appointment of Des Buckingham as their new manager, after losing Liam Manning to Bristol City last week.

Current interim boss Craig Short has proved that the squad were not missing the 38-year-old currently, with a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient which saw Oxford remain in second position in the League One table last time out.

Ruben Rodrigues' brace helped them to yet another three points, whilst a 5-0 win over Chelsea's U-21 team in the EFL Trophy was also an impressive result last week, shortly after Manning's departure.

It's fair to say that not many fans would have thought their club would be in the position they are in at this stage of the season, but the loss of Manning still felt like a major blow.

The club has been reaping the rewards of some strong recruitment during the summer, meaning his unexpected exit has come at a bad time for U's fans.

Manning leaving means the club is looking for their third manager in a year, and whoever it is, they will be tasked with keeping up with the good work of the now Bristol City manager, who took them from avoiding relegation last year to fighting it out for automatic promotion this season.

Oxford United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mark Harris Cardiff City Permanent Jordan Thorniley Blackpool Permanent Josh McEachran MK Dons Permanent Ruben Rodrigues Notts County Permanent Max Woltman Liverpool Permanent Greg Leigh Ipswich Town Permanent James Beadle Brighton Loan Sonny Perkins Leeds United Loan Kyle Edwards Ipswich Town Loan Fin Stevens Brentford Loan Stanley Mills Everton Loan

Who's been linked to the vacancy at Oxford?

One name that has been touted as an apparent leading candidate, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, is Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea and Everton boss is out of work after a spell as interm boss with the Blues last season.

Then, on Monday afternoon it was reported by Football Insider that highly-rated Notts County boss Luke Williams was in advanced talks to make the move from the Magpies.

As per ITV Central reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine, Williams has since confirmed that there has been no approach made by Oxford to speak to him, and he has also reiterated that there is more to achieve at Meadow Lane with Notts, following a promotion out of the National League last season.

The new head coach may not be Williams, but according to the Witney Gazette, they are closing in on their Manning successor as they are in discussions with another club in regards to compensation for their number one candidate.

The name of that candidate has not been disclosed, but the article does reveal a figure that has been interviewed for the job that could potentially fit the bill, and that is Crystal Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy.

What's the latest in Oxford's search for a new manager?

That compensation package has been agreed with Mumbai City in the Indian Super League, with Tom Barclay of The Sun revealing that Oxford are closing in on Des Buckingham to replace Manning.

Buckingham was born in Oxford and began his professional coaching career with the club at the age of 18, initially working through the club's age-group squads. At the start of the 2013/14 Football League Two season, Buckingham progressed as a coach into the first team, under then-manager, Chris Wilder.

The 38-year-old has spent most of his coaching career in an assistant or caretaker capacity, for the likes of Wellington Phoenix, Stoke City, and various New Zealand age groups as well.

On 8 October 2021, Buckingham was given an opportunity as a head coach, with the City Football Group side Mumbai City on a two-year contract, where he has been manager ever since.

In April of this year, Buckingham’s team sealed a place in the 2023 AFC Champions League group stage after defeating Jamshedpur 3-1 in a play-off final, the first Indian club to secure consecutive qualifications to the pinnacle of Asian club football.

A month later, Buckingham was voted Coach of the Year by the Indian Players Football Association.

Will Buckingham be a good appointment for Oxford?

The difference in quality of the Indian Super League and the third tier of English football is one which will be an interesting test for Buckingham to navigate.

However, being part of the City Football Group school of coaches bodes well for him, as they have a particularly keen eye for talented players and coaches.

Being an Oxford fan may also help in the transition process, as he has a lot to live up to following on from someone like Manning. It's certainly an interesting choice from Oxford's hierarchy.